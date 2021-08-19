ROCKY IN CONCERT Gets World Premiere At Kimmel Cultural Campus

TCG Entertainment has announced the World Premiere of an unforgettable live concert experience celebrating the inspiring anthems of MGM's Rocky franchise. Rocky in Concert will be performing at the Merriam Theater at the Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia on November 12th at 7:30pm and 13th at 1:00pm.

This is the world premiere of Rocky in Concert. The show is being presented locally by the Kimmel Center in association with Tobin Entertainment. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, August 20 at 10:00am. Ticket prices range from $39 to $99 and can be purchased at www.Kimmelculturalcampus.org

Rocky in Concert is an all-new production where fans will experience Rocky Balboa like never before by watching the original Rocky film on larger-than-life screens while the musical score is performed LIVE by a symphony orchestra and piano. This is a MUST SEE event for Rocky fans of all ages.

This concert experience also includes lobby displays featuring rare Rocky memorabilia, selfie stations, and exclusive Rocky in Concert merchandise.

Rocky in Concert celebrates the 45th anniversary of this classic franchise and will encourage audiences to cheer on the underdog Rocky as Bill Conti's legendary scored "Gonna Fly Now" is performed LIVE.

MGM's Rocky and Creed films have generated more than $1.3 billion in worldwide box-office sales, three Academy Awards, and 10 nominations. The iconic franchise, produced by Chartoff Winkler Productions, has remained a global phenom because it presents audiences with universally relatable themes that they can identify with-ambition, passion, determination and giving it your all to win, even when the odds are against you.

Rocky in Concert is produced by TCG Entertainment and Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM). Visit www.TCGENT.com.