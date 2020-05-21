QuaranTeen Theatricals Will Present NO ONE IS ALONE Virtual Performance

QuaranTeen Theatricals, a teen theatre group from the Greater Philadelphia area, will present "No One Is Alone," a condensed, semi-staged concert adaptation of "Into the Woods."

The group is described as "a quarantine-inspired collective of students from the greater philly area trying to keep musical theatre alive while social distancing."

The production will stream on Facebook and YouTube on May 23 at 7pm.

Visit the Facebook event page here for more information, or to RSVP.

"It truly is a bright spot in all of our days, we all look forward to it," Abigail Sanie, one of the co-creators of the project, told the Courier Post. "It gives us a reason to know what day of the week it is, something to work on during the day for sure. It's amazing to have a focus and a project like this, especially after school has ended for me. It's definitely a way to put my love of theater into something really productive during quarantine."

Read more on Courier Post.

