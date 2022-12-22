Professional Philadelphia Regional Premiere Of The Go-Go's HEAD OVER HEELS Comes To Theatre Horizon

Hey, 80's kids: we've got the beat for you! Theatre Horizon, located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is preparing for the regional professional premiere of HEAD OVER HEELS, featuring an incredible pop catalog of favorite music from The Go-Go's. Based upon The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney and adopted by Swarthmore College professor James Magruder, this unapologetically queer ren-fair fairy tale arrives for a limited engagement from February 8 through March 12, 2023.
"Theatre Horizon is so excited to present the professional regional debut of this joyful musical where the audience is invited to the party," said Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen. "Our version of HEAD OVER HEELS will be a uniquely Philadelphia experience, under the direction of Rebecca Wright in her Theatre Horizon debut. Audiences can expect theatrical magic and neon-hued fun as they enjoy songs that they've come to know and love."
In HEAD OVER HEELS, an oracle prophesizes that the kingdom of Arcadia will soon lose its "Beat"-the mysterious, divine force that has allowed for Arcadia's ongoing peace and prosperity. The royal family and their servants attempt to save their kingdom and find love and self-acceptance along the way in this hilarious, queer musical. Audiences will fight the urge to sing along to iconic The Go-Go's songs, like "We Got the Beat," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," and "Heaven Is a Place on Earth."
Theatre Horizon's HEAD OVER HEELS features Sydney Banks, Pax Ressler, Aaron Bell, Trey Lyford, Thomas Choinacky, Anna Lieberman, Izzy Sazak, and Lexi Thammavong. The production is directed by Rebecca Wright, whose recent favorite directorial credits include Other Orbits with Applied Mechanics, Emily Bates's Wig Wag, and R. Eric Thomas' Backing Track at The Arden Theatre Company. Music Direction is by Elle.Morris, and Choreographer is Sanchel Brown. A full list of the production team is available below.
Single tickets to HEAD OVER HEELS are currently available by visiting theatrehorizon.org. On Wednesday February 22, there will be a talkback after the matinee performance with James Magruder, Rebecca Wright and Elle.Morris. This will be streamed online. Additional community programming will be announced at a later date.
