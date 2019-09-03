Power Street Theatre's MINORITYLAND Returns To Philadelphia, With New Comunidades Conectadas Program

Power Street Theatre is reviving their first production, Erlina Ortiz's MinorityLand, a timely piece exploring gentrification, in a co-production with Montgomery County's Theatre Horizon. The staging also kicks off a new community program from Power Street called Comunidades Conectadas, which will feature a number of initiatives including complimentary bus transportation to select performances in Philadelphia. MinorityLand will perform September 25-October 5 at West Kensington Ministry before transferring to Theatre Horizon in Norristown October 11-13. Reviewing press are invited to the September 27 performance at 7PM in Philadelphia. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation.

"MinorityLand was Power Street's first production, premiering in the 2013 FringeArts Festival at Taller Puertorriqueño, followed by a staged reading at the University of Pennsylvania for the 2014 Festival Latino," explained Power Street's Founder and Co-Artistic Director Gabriela Sanchez. "Six years later, the themes of this play inspired by the gentrification in North Philadelphia continue to resonate."

In addition, Power Street is thrilled to announce their new audiences programming, called Comunidades Conectadas. Coordinated by resident artists Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez and Lori Felipe-Barkin, Power Street will host community conversations in order to investigate North Philadelphia's current relationship to theater while offering participants free tickets to the show. In addition to these North Philly community discussions, Power Street will offer three performances with accompanying bus rides from four different areas in the city: Chinatown, West Philadelphia, South Philadelphia, and the Northeast. Bus participants will receive free transportation to and from the theater and discounted $15 tickets to the show. Childcare is included with a??alla?? ticket sales, but audience members must RSVP for these services.

Power Street is thrilled to welcome back familiar faces and new voices in their first ever co-production, co-directed by Ortiz and Cat Ramirez. Sanchez will reprise the role of Mama Julia. Resident Artist Angoli Santiago will also join the team following her role as Sor Juana in last year's Las Mujeres. Additional cast members include Freddy Amill, Amy Boehly, Emily Fernandez, and Thomas Choinacky. The production will also feature a multimedia lobby display created by students of the Esperanza Academy Charter School. Students will showcase their work inspired by the themes of the play and their own experiences in their communities under the mentorship of Sanchez.

For more information, visit powerstreettheatre.com.

SERVICE DETAILS:

MinorityLand

By Erlina Ortiz

Directed by Erlina Ortiz and Cat Ramirez

Featuring Gabriela Sanchez as Mama Julia, Freddy Amill as Otis, Emily Fernandez as Amelia, Anjoli Santiago as Deborah, Thomas Choinacky as Saxon, and Amy Boehly as George.





