Pines Dinner Theatre Brings Dinner Theatre Experience Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

WFMZ has reported that Pines Dinner Theatre is finding a creative way to keep the dinner theatre experience alive by bringing it online!

Check out the full story HERE.

"Since we can't open for guests in person now, we thought it would be really good to reinvent the dinner theater experience," producer Oliver Blatt shared.

Guests get access to the pre-recorded shows by purchasing their tickets, along with an entree of their choice on the theater's website, which they will pick up curbside.

Producers shared that they are continuing to work on new shows, while keeping up social distancing.

"So we're gonna film in different segments then put together the show, so it looks like we're all there at the same time," Blatt said.

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You