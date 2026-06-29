Photos: Ryan Silverman, Alexandra Socha & More Star In SOUTH PACIFIC At Bucks County Playhouse

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Bucks County Playhouse will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ground-breaking musical “South Pacific,” running now through July 26 at the historic New Hope theater. Check out new photos of the production.

The musical has deep roots in Bucks County. Oscar Hammerstein II wrote “South Pacific” while living in nearby Doylestown, where he spent many of his later years. The musical is based on “Tales of the South Pacific” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author James A. Michener, who was born in Doylestown, graduated from the former Doylestown High School, and maintained lifelong ties to Bucks County.

Leading the cast are Ryan Silverman (Broadway’s “Chicago,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Cry-Baby”) as Emile de Becque and Alexandra Socha (Broadway’s “Wicked,” “Spring Awakening” and “Head Over Heels”) as Nellie Forbush. The cast also features Ann Sanders (Broadway’s “The Music Man” and BCP’s “Elf: The Musical”) as Bloody Mary; Mike Schwitter (Broadway’s “The Great Gatsby” and “Pippin”) as Lt. Joseph Cable; David Hess (Broadway’s “Sunset Boulevard,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Annie Get Your Gun”) as Captain Brackett; Taylor Crousore (“Forbidden Broadway: Comes Out Swinging!” and “NEWSical The Musical”) as Luther Billis; Áine Dorman (Detroit Opera’s “Ainadamar”) as Liat; Austin Wong Harper (National Tours of “Life of Pi” and “Tootsie”) as Henri; and Trevor Martin (“The Sound of Music,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Les Misérables”) as Commander Harbison.

Widely considered a landmark of the American musical theater, the show premiered on Broadway in 1949, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and ten Tony Awards. The musical remains celebrated for its lush score, emotional storytelling, and groundbreaking examination of prejudice and humanity.

Set against the backdrop of World War II on a remote island in the South Pacific, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece intertwines romance, sacrifice and cultural conflict with a soaring score featuring classics including “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Springtime,” and “There Is Nothin’ Like a Dame.”

Tickets start at $44 and are on sale now at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or by calling 215-862-2121. “South Pacific” is the third production of Bucks County Playhouse’s 2026 Season, which is sponsored by Bank of America. An ASL-interpreted performance will be held Sunday, July 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Ryan Silverman and Alexandra Socha

Alexandra Socha and Taylor Crousore

Alexandra Socha and the Cast of SOUTH PACIFIC

Taylor Crousore and the Cast of SOUTH PACIFIC

Ryan Silverman and Alexandra Socha

Áine Dorman and Mike Schwitter

Alexandra Socha and the Cast of SOUTH PACIFIC

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