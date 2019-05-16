Photo Flash: First Look at Act II Playhouse's CAFE PUTTANESCA

May. 16, 2019  

Act II Playhouse in Ambler concludes its 20th Anniversary Season with the riotous musical comedy Café Puttanesca , on stage beginning May 14.

Three "ladies of the evening" hang out in post-war Amsterdam, singing songs and telling jokes in this gut-busting show, which has music and lyrics by Michael Ogborn and book by Terrence J. Nolen and Michael Ogborn.

Tickets for Café Puttanesca at Act II Playhouse are $31-$45. Discounts are available for subscribers, students, group of 10 or more, and seniors (65+). Tickets are available online at www.act2.org, by calling the Act II box office at (215) 654-0200, or in person at 56 E. Butler Ave. in Ambler.

Photo Credit: Mark Garvin

Jessica Riloff, Eleni Delopoulos, Zachary J. Chiero, and Eileen Cella

Eleni Delopoulos, Zachary J. Chiero, and Jessica Riloff

Eleni Delopoulos, Zachary J. Chiero, April Woodall, Jessica Riloff, and Eileen Cella



