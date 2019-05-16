Photo Flash: First Look at Act II Playhouse's CAFE PUTTANESCA

Act II Playhouse in Ambler concludes its 20th Anniversary Season with the riotous musical comedy Café Puttanesca , on stage beginning May 14.

Three "ladies of the evening" hang out in post-war Amsterdam, singing songs and telling jokes in this gut-busting show, which has music and lyrics by Michael Ogborn and book by Terrence J. Nolen and Michael Ogborn.

Tickets for Café Puttanesca at Act II Playhouse are $31-$45. Discounts are available for subscribers, students, group of 10 or more, and seniors (65+). Tickets are available online at www.act2.org, by calling the Act II box office at (215) 654-0200, or in person at 56 E. Butler Ave. in Ambler.

Photo Credit: Mark Garvin





