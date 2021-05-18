Philly AIDS Thrift Hosts Drive-in Movie And Announces Major Expansion

Philly AIDS Thrift invites you to grab your cha-cha heels, clutch your pearls and head to the Philadelphia Navy Yard for a special movie fundraiser at sundown! Philly AIDS Thrift, in collaboration with Philadelphia Film Society, presents a special Philly Gay Pride Month drive-in movie with Female Trouble on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The 1974 cult classic by John Waters stars the one and only Divine - and the drive-in event will feature Divine-esque drag queens greeting and thanking all the movie-goers. Proceeds from the event will help raise money for a major building expansion that will include a brand-new donation intake center that means more donations can safely be taken in, producing more sales and even more grants to local nonprofits helping people with HIV/AIDS.

Tickets for the drive-in movie are $35 per car, and include access to the movie, food trucks and a chance to win fun door prizes. The drive-in movie lot opens at 8:00pm, with the movie starting at 9:00pm. Female Trouble runs for 89 minutes.

The entrance to the PFS Drive-in is at Admiral Peary Way and League Island Blvd. For tickets and more information, visit www.phillyaidsthrift.com.

"Philly AIDS Thrift is expanding at our main location!," said Philly AIDS Thrift Board President Michael Byrne. "We are so excited about the new opportunities that the additional space will offer us in terms of increasing the processing of donations, as well as additional sales space. This will allow us to better fulfill our mission of funding life altering services for individuals impacted by HIV/AIDS across the Delaware Valley. Raising money for the new space and expansion, while watching a camp/cult classic is right up our alley - and the perfect way to celebrate Philly Gay Pride Month with our community. We hope to see you at the Navy Yard on June 2nd! Get your tickets before they sell out."

For the first time in more than ten years, Philly AIDS Thrift is making moves and expanding their facility at 710 S. 5th Street, in South Street Headhouse District. The exciting changes will add nearly 4,000 square feet to the existing 19,000 square feet of space - and allow for an entirely new donation collection center that will translate down the road into even more donations, more sales and millions of more dollars to local charities. Fundraising will continue through June and Pride Month, with the renovations looking to wrap up and debut in mid to late summer. For the movie benefit, Philly AIDS Thrift will again team up with Philadelphia Film Society following the sold-out showing of Beetlejuice in October. For this second partnership, both groups will present the John Waters' 1974 cult classic Female Trouble.

Glamour has never been as twisted as in Female Trouble. Starring the ever fabulous Divine - director John Waters' legendary muse - here as Dawn Davenport, the living embodiment of the film's garish mantra: "Crime Is Beauty." She's a thief and she wants to be famous - what could possibly go awry? An endlessly quotable fan favorite, Female Trouble offers up perverse pleasures that never fail to satisfy. (Please note, this is a NC-17 film and not for minors or the faint of heart.)

Come out and enjoy this cult classic and support a good cause. Attendees can feel free to bring their own dinner - or enjoy food from a selection of local food trucks on site. (Food trucks are being confirmed, with a list to be released prior to the event.)

"We are excited to celebrate June as Philly Gay Pride Month with another great drive-in movie with Philadelphia Film Society," said Philly AIDS Thrift Co-Founder Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou. "While we were bummed in the fall to have to miss our annual fundraising block party, the drive-in with Beetlejuice was a great pivot. It was so much fun that our supporters have been asking for a return visit to the Navy Yard. We hope to sell out and use the money to pay for our expansion that is underway for a mid to late summer opening. Stay tuned for more details, big things are happening at Philly AIDS Thrift."

Tickets for the June drive-in are on sale now. All tickets for this event must be purchased in advance through the Philadelphia Film Society. No box office sales will be conducted on the site at the event. The drive-in will open one hour before listed showtimes. Philly AIDS Thrift and the PFS Drive-In will strictly adhere to local and state approved safety guidelines for drive-ins.

Additionally: No Pets or Animals of any kind are permitted on site, except certified service animals. One vehicle per parking space. Absolutely no grilling, cooking, or open flames. Speed limit is 5 mph. Attendees must be able to turn off all lights including, but not limited to, automatic headlights, dome lights inside the car, LED screens on the dashboard, etc. and be sure to keep feet off of the brake pedal. Engines are not permitted to run A/C. If attendees use their vehicle's radio, please leave the ignition in the "accessories" position. Attendees may not sit on their roof. Management reserves the right to remove attendees from the premises who do not abide by these rules.

For more about Philly AIDS Thrift, visit www.phillyaidsthrift.com