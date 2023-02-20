Philly AIDS Thrift Announces $377K in New Grants and Reaches Major New $4M Milestone

Philly AIDS Thrift and Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni's Room have awarded $372,000+ in grants for 33 HIV/AIDS service organizations and their programs that are centered on prevention and care in the Delaware Valley. This much-needed grant funding is more crucial than ever. Nonprofits throughout the country have been challenged as the world enters the third year of COVID-19. The new donations will bring the group's lifetime total to a major new milestone. As of this week, Philly AIDS Thrift celebrates turning donated treasures into $4M in donations and grant awards since the group started in 2014. The organization will honor this incredible achievement with a two-day public celebration, Friday and Saturday, February 24th and 25th with discounts, refreshments, and joyful madness at both locations, Philly AIDS Thrift at 710 S. 5th and Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni's Room at 345 S. 12th. For more about Philly AIDS Thrift, the celebration and the grant program, visit phillyaidsthrift.com and @phillyaidsthrift on social media.

"This is, by far, my favorite moment of the year," said Philly AIDS Thrift Board President Michael Byrne. "It is truly humbling to be able to have an impact on programs that are doing incredible work on behalf of individuals and communities impacted by HIV/AIDS across the Delaware Valley."

He added, "The fact that we are giving away the largest amount of dollars to the largest number of programs is incredible. But when we realize that these grants bring our grand total of dollars granted to over $4M, we are truly grateful. We are grateful for our staff, our volunteers, our donors, and our loyal customers - thank you from the bottom of our hearts!"

Philly AIDS Thrift will celebrate this major milestone with a public two-day celebration, Friday, February 24th and Saturday, February 25th with discounts, refreshments, and joyful madness! Both locations are open from 11:00am to 8:00pm on both dates.



Philly AIDS Thrift's Grant Program started in 2014 as an additional way to serve the community. It has continued to grow, even during the COVID crisis, and has been able to award over 200 grants and help over 40 different organizations.

2022-2023 award winners include:

Action Wellness

African Family Health Organization -AFAHO

AIDS Delaware

AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania

AIM - Angels In Motion

Ark of Safety

Bebashi - Transition to Hope

Black and Latinx Community Control of Health

Camp Dreamcatcher

CATA - Comité de Apoyo a los Trabajadores Agrícolas

Dorothy Mann Center - Drexel

Drexel University

Family Service of Chester County

Family Services of Montgomery County

Galaei

MANNA - Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance

Neighborhood United Against Drugs

One Day At A Time

Philadelphia Black Pride

Pink and Blues

Planned Parenthood Keystone

Prevention Meets Fashion

Prevention Point Philadelphia

Morris Home

Safehouse

Serenity House

Siloam Wellness

SOL Collective

The Attic Youth Center

The COLOURS Organization

UNAIDS at Penn

William Way LGBT Community Center

The next call for grant proposals will occur toward the end of 2023. For more information about grant awards, donations, or how to get involved, please visit www.phillyaidsthrift.com or call 215-922-3186.



As winter season ends and spring-cleaning time approaches, consider donating to Philly AIDS Thrift! Donations will turn into sales that create the funds awarded in future grant cycles.



ABOUT PHILLY AIDS THRIFT AND PHILLY AIDS THRIFT @ GIOVANNI'S ROOM



Founded in 2005, Philadelphia AIDS Thrift is incorporated in Pennsylvania as a non-profit business and is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization. Our mission is to support communities affected by HIV/AIDS through the operation of their fabulous retail thrift stores. Since our founding, we have donated $4,123,343.40 to funding programs focused on HIV prevention and care and support of people living with HIV/AIDS.



In 2014, Philly AIDS Thrift took over the operation of Giovanni's Room, the oldest LGBT bookstore in the nation, renaming it Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni's Room. Philly AIDS Thrift was able to purchase the building in 2018-securing the legacy of the historic bookstore for future generations.



In addition to monetary contributions, Philly AIDS Thrift provides free store vouchers to Philly area HIV/AIDS service providers for clients in need of clothing and household necessities.



The main retail space at 710 S. 5th Street features thousands of items on three floors in the heart of the South Street Headhouse District. Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni's Room, features thrift items and new books-continuing the legacy of Giovanni's bookstore. Proceeds from all of PAT's operations are still growing.



Both stores are able to run with support from amazing volunteers and donations from the public. All funding and services are made possible through our generous donors.

LOCATION INFORMATION



Philly AIDS Thrift

710 S. 5th Street,

Philadelphia, PA 19147

215.922.3186

phillyaidsthrift.com



Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni's Room

345 S. 12th Street,

Philadelphia, PA 19107

215.923.2960

queerbooks.com