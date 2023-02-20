Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Philly AIDS Thrift Announces $377K in New Grants and Reaches Major New $4M Milestone

Philly AIDS Thrift Announces $377K in New Grants and Reaches Major New $4M Milestone

The organization will honor this incredible achievement with a two-day public celebration, Friday and Saturday, February 24th and 25th.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Philly AIDS Thrift and Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni's Room have awarded $372,000+ in grants for 33 HIV/AIDS service organizations and their programs that are centered on prevention and care in the Delaware Valley. This much-needed grant funding is more crucial than ever. Nonprofits throughout the country have been challenged as the world enters the third year of COVID-19. The new donations will bring the group's lifetime total to a major new milestone. As of this week, Philly AIDS Thrift celebrates turning donated treasures into $4M in donations and grant awards since the group started in 2014. The organization will honor this incredible achievement with a two-day public celebration, Friday and Saturday, February 24th and 25th with discounts, refreshments, and joyful madness at both locations, Philly AIDS Thrift at 710 S. 5th and Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni's Room at 345 S. 12th. For more about Philly AIDS Thrift, the celebration and the grant program, visit phillyaidsthrift.com and @phillyaidsthrift on social media.

"This is, by far, my favorite moment of the year," said Philly AIDS Thrift Board President Michael Byrne. "It is truly humbling to be able to have an impact on programs that are doing incredible work on behalf of individuals and communities impacted by HIV/AIDS across the Delaware Valley."

He added, "The fact that we are giving away the largest amount of dollars to the largest number of programs is incredible. But when we realize that these grants bring our grand total of dollars granted to over $4M, we are truly grateful. We are grateful for our staff, our volunteers, our donors, and our loyal customers - thank you from the bottom of our hearts!"

Philly AIDS Thrift will celebrate this major milestone with a public two-day celebration, Friday, February 24th and Saturday, February 25th with discounts, refreshments, and joyful madness! Both locations are open from 11:00am to 8:00pm on both dates.


Philly AIDS Thrift's Grant Program started in 2014 as an additional way to serve the community. It has continued to grow, even during the COVID crisis, and has been able to award over 200 grants and help over 40 different organizations.

2022-2023 award winners include:

Action Wellness
African Family Health Organization -AFAHO
AIDS Delaware
AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania
AIM - Angels In Motion
Ark of Safety
Bebashi - Transition to Hope
Black and Latinx Community Control of Health
Camp Dreamcatcher
CATA - Comité de Apoyo a los Trabajadores Agrícolas
Dorothy Mann Center - Drexel
Drexel University
Family Service of Chester County
Family Services of Montgomery County
Galaei
MANNA - Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance
Neighborhood United Against Drugs
One Day At A Time
Philadelphia Black Pride
Pink and Blues
Planned Parenthood Keystone
Prevention Meets Fashion
Prevention Point Philadelphia
Morris Home
Safehouse
Serenity House
Siloam Wellness
SOL Collective
The Attic Youth Center
The COLOURS Organization
UNAIDS at Penn
William Way LGBT Community Center

The next call for grant proposals will occur toward the end of 2023. For more information about grant awards, donations, or how to get involved, please visit www.phillyaidsthrift.com or call 215-922-3186.


As winter season ends and spring-cleaning time approaches, consider donating to Philly AIDS Thrift! Donations will turn into sales that create the funds awarded in future grant cycles.


ABOUT PHILLY AIDS THRIFT AND PHILLY AIDS THRIFT @ GIOVANNI'S ROOM


Founded in 2005, Philadelphia AIDS Thrift is incorporated in Pennsylvania as a non-profit business and is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization. Our mission is to support communities affected by HIV/AIDS through the operation of their fabulous retail thrift stores. Since our founding, we have donated $4,123,343.40 to funding programs focused on HIV prevention and care and support of people living with HIV/AIDS.

In 2014, Philly AIDS Thrift took over the operation of Giovanni's Room, the oldest LGBT bookstore in the nation, renaming it Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni's Room. Philly AIDS Thrift was able to purchase the building in 2018-securing the legacy of the historic bookstore for future generations.

In addition to monetary contributions, Philly AIDS Thrift provides free store vouchers to Philly area HIV/AIDS service providers for clients in need of clothing and household necessities.

The main retail space at 710 S. 5th Street features thousands of items on three floors in the heart of the South Street Headhouse District. Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni's Room, features thrift items and new books-continuing the legacy of Giovanni's bookstore. Proceeds from all of PAT's operations are still growing.

Both stores are able to run with support from amazing volunteers and donations from the public. All funding and services are made possible through our generous donors.

LOCATION INFORMATION


Philly AIDS Thrift
710 S. 5th Street,
Philadelphia, PA 19147
215.922.3186
phillyaidsthrift.com

Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni's Room
345 S. 12th Street,
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215.923.2960
queerbooks.com

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Greystone Hall and Colonial Playhouse to Host Immersive Mystery Theatre Experience THE MAN Photo
Greystone Hall and Colonial Playhouse to Host Immersive Mystery Theatre Experience THE MANOR in Chester County
One of the region's most famous mansions will again host a famous Greystone Hall and the Colonial Playhouse of Delaware County present the 2023 production of The Manor, a two-act play by Kathrine Bates, directed by Sam Barrett. 
Photos: First Look at The Philadelphia Theatre Companys EMPATHITRAX Photo
Photos: First Look at The Philadelphia Theatre Company's EMPATHITRAX
The Philadelphia Theatre Company continues its season with a Philadelphia Premiere of Empathitrax, an eerie and comical exploration of the consequences of one pharmacological breakthrough in the romantic life of one couple. Check out photos here!
Photos: First Look at Inis Nua Theatre Companys MEET ME AT DAWN Photo
Photos: First Look at Inis Nua Theatre Company's MEET ME AT DAWN
Inis Nua Theatre Company is premiering the first Mainstage production of their 19th season with the American premiere of Meet Me at Dawn, written by Scottish playwright Zinnie Harris. Meet Me at Dawn will be directed by Sam Tower and stars Hannah Gold and Jackie Soro. The show runs until March 5, 2023. All performances will take place at the Louis Bluver Theatre. Check out photos from the production here!
Curio Theatre Company to Present THE COMPLETE DEATHS Beginning in March Photo
Curio Theatre Company to Present THE COMPLETE DEATHS Beginning in March
The West Philly mainstay will bring audiences into the off the wall comedy of Spymonkey's The Complete Deaths, all 75 onstage deaths from William Shakespeare performed in a wild, fast-paced, physically comedic ride. The Complete Deaths runs March 9-April 1. Opening Night is  Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at The Philadelphia Theatre Company's EMPATHITRAXPhotos: First Look at The Philadelphia Theatre Company's EMPATHITRAX
February 20, 2023

The Philadelphia Theatre Company continues its season with a Philadelphia Premiere of Empathitrax, an eerie and comical exploration of the consequences of one pharmacological breakthrough in the romantic life of one couple. Check out photos here!
Photos: First Look at Inis Nua Theatre Company's MEET ME AT DAWNPhotos: First Look at Inis Nua Theatre Company's MEET ME AT DAWN
February 19, 2023

Inis Nua Theatre Company is premiering the first Mainstage production of their 19th season with the American premiere of Meet Me at Dawn, written by Scottish playwright Zinnie Harris. Meet Me at Dawn will be directed by Sam Tower and stars Hannah Gold and Jackie Soro. The show runs until March 5, 2023. All performances will take place at the Louis Bluver Theatre. Check out photos from the production here!
Curio Theatre Company to Present THE COMPLETE DEATHS Beginning in MarchCurio Theatre Company to Present THE COMPLETE DEATHS Beginning in March
February 19, 2023

The West Philly mainstay will bring audiences into the off the wall comedy of Spymonkey's The Complete Deaths, all 75 onstage deaths from William Shakespeare performed in a wild, fast-paced, physically comedic ride. The Complete Deaths runs March 9-April 1. Opening Night is  Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m.
Philly Pops Announces Postponement of GET UP, STAND UP Concerts At The MetPhilly Pops Announces Postponement of GET UP, STAND UP Concerts At The Met
February 16, 2023

The Philly POPS announced that it has postponed the “Get Up, Stand Up” concerts, originally set for Saturday, February 18th, at the Met.
Quintessence Theatre Group Presents THE TEMPEST With Stage and Screen Actor Lawrence Pressman Next MonthQuintessence Theatre Group Presents THE TEMPEST With Stage and Screen Actor Lawrence Pressman Next Month
February 16, 2023

Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic theatre, continues Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary with William Shakespeare's The Tempest, thought to be one of his final and finest plays, this fantastical romantic comedy celebrates empathy and reconciliation.
share