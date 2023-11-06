Philadelphia's Top Musicians Band Together For Fourth MISSION: POSSIBLE Benefit Concert

The concert will be held Sunday, November 12 at Craft Hall.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Philadelphia's top musicians and artists are, once again, joining forces this November with one mission in mind - to help raise money, hope, and awareness for patients and families impacted by cancer. The "MISSION: Possible" benefit concert in support of the Cancer Support Community Greater Philadelphia (CSCGP), will be held Sunday, November 12 at Craft Hall (901 N. Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA) from Noon to 8 PM. All net proceeds will go directly to the non-profit.

The much-anticipated fundraising event will feature 11 live performances from some of the most renowned artists in the region including (in no particular order): Bonehead, SideArm, Reaction, Brian Bortnick (of Octane), Bryen O'Boyle (of Mr. Greengenes) & JTT, the School of Rock Newtown, Mikeal Anthony Greto, KennyCurcio, Rob & Anastasia Groden, and the First-Place Winner of the 2023 Mummers Parade The Quaker City String Band. The crowd-favorite "All-Star Acoustic Jam," featuring LauraLea Taraskus, Steve Turner, Cara Lynne, Michael Anthony Thompson, Richie Yusko, and Ray Pierson.

Special appearances will include NHL Legend Bernie Parent, Paul Palmer (Temple Athletics Hall of Fame, Heisman Trophy Runner-Up and 1st Round NFL Draft) and Fran Murphy (Lasalle University's Men's Basketball Coach).

This is a family-friendly event. Kids 12 and under are free. A $40 ticket includes all day live music, food and drink specials, including free tastings from Stateside Vodka, access to exclusive raffle items, 50/50, and family-friendly activities. Teddy Bear Mobile will be onboard helping you to create your custom MISSION: Possible stuffed animals. Parking is free on-site at Craft Hall and at the Rivers Casino.

Founded in 2018 by cancer survivor, Dr. Jason Duff and his wife, Trisha Duff, MISSION: Possible has raised $36,000 for CSCGP with three fundraising events.

In December 2020, MISSION: Possible decided to focus their efforts on the global pandemic and the effect it was having on all of us, specifically during the 2020 holiday season. MISSION: Possible presented OPERATION OUTREACH, a mental health focused event with music, education, guided mindfulness, baking tips, and fitness instruction. The goal was to spread love, educate, support, and entertain in order to help people thrive during the holidays and the global pandemic. MISSION: Possible was always intended to serve as a vehicle to educate and entertain while operating as a catalyst for change. MISSION: Possible has the resources, ability and desire to impact myriad issues. This year they are thrilled to once again support the CSCGP through this remarkable event.

Visit the link below to purchase tickets, for all updates and to learn how to donate/support or volunteer.




