Philadelphia's Craftsman Row Returns with Christmas Vibes, Crazy Shakes and Holiday Burger

Even more super-sized and decked out than the past seasons, with over 5,0000 more ornaments added, 6,000 more lights and another 1,000 feet of garland.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Craftsman Row Saloon, at 112 S. 8th Street, has announced the debut of their annual Christmas Pop-up that is bigger, brighter and has even more bling for the 2022 season. The Jewelers' Row restaurant and bar is known as Philadelphia's most festive sit-down restaurant. Owners and operators brother sister duo George and Vasiliki Tsiouris are thrilled to welcome back all the holiday merry-makers into the Christmas wonderland that features over 50,000 ornaments, thousands of lights, over 5,000 feet of garland, and 100 wreaths, 50 nutcrackers, and hundreds of deer and Santa dolls. Guests will be transported into a true Winter Wonderland right in the middle of Philadelphia. There will also be a special food and dessert menu running from the 25th until January including alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty cocktails. Look for giant signature over-the-top holiday milkshakes Pumpkin' to Talk About (pumpkin ice cream, festive pretzel stick, slice of pumpkin pie, holiday sprinkles) and All I Want for Christmas (vanilla ice cream, egg nog, crushed gingerbread cookie, holiday decorated cookie, lollipop, green and red sour strip).

"We are excited to bring the festive fun back to Jewelers' Row with the Craftsman Row Saloon Christmas Pop-up," said Vasiliki Tsiouris. "We believe in the magical time of Christmas being a time to share experiences with family and friends and doing something for someone, this is an opening of our hearts with Philadelphia and we have so much fun putting it together."

"We love to see the joy on people's faces when they experience what we have put together in both decorations and the menu items," said George. "We are very excited to offer this pop-up again to our guests. Christmas holds a special place for our family and it's so great to bring this pop up together another year with the whole family team."

Craftsman Row Saloon famously known to provide holiday pop-ups with all the festivities has done it again and is ready to host you in kicking off the holidays as Philadelphia's premier Christmas Restaurant and Bar and main. Get ready for all the feels from the twinkling lights, decorations, and delicious holiday over-the-top burgers, drinks and shakes.

Even more super-sized and decked out than the past seasons, with over 5,0000 more ornaments added, 6,000 more lights and another 1,000 feet of garland. An installation on the bar consisting of 2,000 ornaments, 4-story hanging twinkling lights illuminate the whole building, and an 8 foot tree greets everyone outside. Whether inside or out, there is a perfect spot to take your holiday picture.

Taste buds will be celebrating the special food and dessert menu running from the 9th of November through January 2023 including Specialty Cocktails named:

St. Nick's Milk and Cookies- vanilla vodka, chocolate, baileys, cream, chocolate chip cookie garnish $14

Candy Cane Martini peppermint, chocolate, $15

Mistle-toast- Egg Nog- thyme-infused brandy, rum, vanilla cinnamon rosemary $14

Old Fashioned Christmas -bourbon, cranberry, brown sugar, orange peel $14

Blue Holiday- tequila 1.5oz, coconut, Pineapple, blue curacao, Lime topped with powdered sugar, rosemary "christmas tree" $14

Gingerbread Margarita- Tequila, ginger-molasses sugar, triple sec, lime $14

Ornament-ini- vodka, lemon, caramel, served in ornament $15

Rudolph's Mule- gin, averna, lemon cranberry, thyme $13

Last call for pumpkin "shot"- spiced rum, pumpkin, maple $10

Some of the popular guest favorites like the 100% that Grinch (our house made coquito) is back and the Elf Help Book cocktail is now in a new volume with a different bubbly recipe and brand new quotes

From the kitchen, look for two holiday burgers and other holiday specials, including:

The Gobbler- 2 turkey patties, stuffing, cranberry, yams, and gravy will run until Thanksgiving. It is all your Thanksgiving fixings dream come true within a burger bun. $17

The Christmas Dinner Burger is back, a guest favorite consisting of 2 smashed patties, stuffing cranberry sauce, sweet potato fries, American cheese, martins potato roll $17

Pigs in a Blanket Wreath- hot dogs, puff pastry, red pepper bow, rosemary sprigs $15

Brussels sprouts- red apple, honey-maple, bacon, pecans, balsamic $12

Holiday Hand Pie- american cheese, diced pineapple, honey mustard, puff pastry $14

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries- marshmallows, maple glaze $10

Holiday Meatloaf - gravy, fries, pomegranate garnish $17

Turkey Dinner- roasted turkey slices, gravy, house-made fruit cake, sweet potato mash $19

The menu of over-the-top milkshakes will now include these seasonal new favorites:

Pumpkin' to Talk About - pumpkin ice cream, festive pretzel stick, slice of pumpkin pie, holiday sprinkles $17

All I Want for Christmas- vanilla ice cream, egg nog, crushed gingerbread cookie, holiday decorated cookie, lollipop, green and red sour strip $17

All of the above will be available on the full larger menu of comfort food staples with all of Craftsman Row Saloon's other dishes that include Dorito coated mozzarella sticks, award-winning burgers, and fiery buffalo mac-n-cheese. As the perfect pairing with the shakes, for all the sweet tooths, George recommends also trying Donut Fried Chicken with glazed, bacon, american, maple syrup, and the Mac Daddy Burger with smashed patties that are smothered and dripping with mac and cheese on a martin's potato roll.


Craftsman Row Saloon is owned by brother-and-sister restaurateurs George and Vasiliki Tsiouris, co-owners of Midtown Village's popular Drury Beer Garden that currently features their beloved Greek cuisine with the Opa Pop-up. Craftsman Row, located at 112 South 8th Street, is named for the hard-working artisans that comprise this area known as Jeweler's Row. Craftsman Row offers guests in a comfortable, neighborhood setting.

Since taking it over, the Tsiouris family has refreshed the space, a landmark for eating and drinking for 100 years, most recently known as Coco's, which opened in 1984. Respecting the building's deep history, the Tsiouris' chose to maintain specific aspects of its character, such as the original bar facade, marked by nameplates of Coco's regulars at each end. The nine booths, reupholstered in button tufted brown leather, and the 16 bar stools have been painted black to match the new distressed black hardwood floors that were installed. The ceiling is dark as well, brightened by light wooden beams that are now exposed. Five televisions positioned at various points of view will broadcast sports games and other events for those looking to root for their favorite local teams. Clever accents, including small, wooden faux taxidermy and modern campfire-style pendant lighting and sconces, are thoughtfully placed throughout the space, lending to the saloon vibe.

Craftsman Row Saloon
112 S 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 923-0123

Hours:

Tuesday - Thursday 12pm-10pm (bar open until 11pm)
Friday & Saturday 12pm-10pm (bar open until 12am)
Sunday 12pm-10pm

Reservations:

Open Table

For more information, visit craftsmanrowsaloon.com and follow on social at @craftsmanrowphl

