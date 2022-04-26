Philadelphia's Chocolate Ballerina Company Announces Spring and Summer 2022 Programs

Chocolate Ballerina Company, a contemporary community-based dance organization that supports the hidden talents in youth and adult artists of color in the Philadelphia region, is eagerly preparing for spring and summer public performances and outreach projects that will provide urban areas the opportunity to receive professional dance training, exposure to cross-studied dance forms, and celebrate Black culture. Of note, the company will present a public preview of their highly-anticipated new fully-staged production of The BLACK SWAN...Revealed this June.

Founded in 2017 by Artistic Director Chanel Holland, Chocolate Ballerina Company engages underserved communities through dance, to inspire and instill a sense of hope, discipline, and confidence through training and through professional development. The company offers free dance classes, outreach programs, pop-up performances, masterclasses, and more, both digitally and in-person. In 2021, the company presented the Philadelphia region's first all-Black production of The Nutcracker to wide media and audience acclaim.

The company will kick off May with their Spring Fest Free Dance Class, open to dancers of all skills and levels at the Performance Garage (1515 Brandywine Street, Philadelphia) starting at 2PM on Saturday, May 7. Instructed by Chocolate Ballerina Company's professional teaching artists, dance class participants will spend their time learning a mixture of all level ballet, contemporary form, and technical training, while building confidence, skill, and friendships.

Next, Chocolate Ballerina Company will provide Philadelphians the opportunity to see their dancers grace Dilworth Park with a complementary outdoor performance on Thursday, June 16. Starting at 6PM, community members will be able to experience the newest work created by Chocolate Ballerina Company's students and professional company. The program is part of the "Arts on Center Stage" series at Dilworth Park, a unique and accessible opportunity for residents and visitors to experience some of the City's best cultural organizations like never before.

On Saturday, June 18, Chocolate Ballerina Company will present a preview of their newest full-length ballet: an all-Black production of SWAN LAKE. The BLACK SWAN...Revealed will feature excerpts of the company's future production of Tchaikovsky's master work, featuring choreography from premier choreographers. Chocolate Ballerina Company's SWAN LAKE will be the second full-length ballet produced by the company, featuring an all-Black cast. The preview performance will take place at a venue to be announced starting at 6PM.

Details and registration for the above events can be found at chocolateballerinacompany.com.