Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Announces Expansion of Prysm Strings to Include Prysm Prep

Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institut has announced the expansion of Prysm Strings to include Prysm Prep, designed to specifically teach beginning string students the fundamentals of music reading and ensemble playing. Due to the growth of Prysm Strings, now consisting of three levels (Prysm Prep, Prysm Strings Young Artists, and Prysm Strings), the program is moving to a larger rehearsal and performance venue in the newly constructed Parish House of Church of the Redeemer in Bryn Mawr, PA.

A seasoned and pedagogically aligned professional faculty roster is a hallmark component of Prysm Strings, most of whom have been associated with the program since its inception in 2007. The program was co-founded by the late William dePasquale, Co-Concertmaster of The Philadelphia Orchestra, and Gloria dePasquale, cellist (1977-2022) of The Philadelphia Orchestra.

Gloria dePasquale shared her enthusiasm for this new addition and said, "I am thrilled to introduce the newest level of Prysm Strings, Prysm Prep-especially designed for beginning string players (violin, viola, cello, and bass), led by early childhood music specialist, Annie Barley-Givler. Along with Prysm Strings Young Artists, conducted by Andrea Weber, and Prysm Strings, the senior ensemble which I conduct, string students will now have a comprehensive and sequential pathway of learning, with each ensemble teaching and reinforcing skills needed to advance technically and musically. Prysm Strings boasts a faculty of more than a dozen experienced educators and performers who play side by side and perform weekly with the students, in addition to a similar number of string interns from PYOMI orchestras."



This unique model offers many overlapping circles of mentorship, including side by side rehearsals and performances with each ensemble, developing the basics of leadership and mentorship in all students, as well as offering inspiration and professional guidance.

Prysm Strings, formerly PRYSM (Philadelphia Region Youth String Music), is a string music education program created in 2007 to offer a unique introduction and preparation for string students to acquire and build skills. Prysm Prep (beginning), Prysm Strings Young Artists (intermediate), and Prysm Strings (advanced) provide string ensemble and instrumental sectional rehearsals hosted in the Parish House of Church of the Redeemer in Bryn Mawr. Graduates of Prysm Strings have matriculated successfully into other PYO Music Institute ensembles.

Prysm Prep, Prysm Strings Young Artists, and Prysm Strings rehearsals take place on Fridays from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., mid-September through mid-May, in the Parish House of Church of the Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010). Auditions will be held Friday, September 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information about Prysm Strings and specific auditions, please visit https://pyomusic.org/audition/prysm-strings/

About PYO Music Institute:

The renowned PYO Music Institute, launching its 83rd season in September, is one of the nation's oldest and most respected community music education and youth orchestra performance organizations. PYO Music Institute provides talented young musicians from across the tri-state area with exceptional musical training and is committed to training tomorrow's leaders. Its students go on to excel in diverse fields and many go on to become professional orchestral musicians, performing locally and across the world. Many members of the prestigious Philadelphia Orchestra are proud alumni of PYO Music Institute.

The expanded Prysm Strings division is one of nine program offerings. The anchor group of the Institute is the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), conducted by PYOMI President and Music Director Louis Scaglione, which features 125 gifted instrumentalists who range in age from 15-21. Young musicians 13-18 years old are featured in PYO's companion ensemble, the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), which is led by Drexel University Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor Maestra Rosalind Erwin. Young Musicians Debut Orchestra (YMDO), directed by Maestro Kenneth Bean, is a beginning to intermediate-level full symphonic orchestra that provides most students aged 11-17 with their first introduction to playing in a full symphonic orchestra setting. Bravo Brass, directed by former Curtis Institute of Music Dean Maestro Paul Bryan, is an all-brass ensemble for promising middle and high-school instrumentalists. Conducted by Maestro Justin Faulkner, Philadelphia Youth Jazz Orchestra offers students ages 15 through 21 the opportunity to rehearse and perform professional-level jazz orchestra literature. Philadelphia Youth Symphonic Band ensemble is conducted by Maestro Patrick Bailey for students who are 13 to 18 focusing on wind ensemble and band repertoire. Pizzicato Players, directed by Paul Smith, is an ensemble offering for students who play plucked string instrument which aims to develop critical and large ensemble skills and ensemble experience. Tune Up Philly - Orchestral Pathways Program (TUP) is the PYO Music Institute's after-school music program, directed by Paul Smith, that focuses on creating and inspiring true community by providing children in under-resourced communities with invaluable opportunities to learn and perform a differentiated orchestral music curriculum.