Philadelphia Theatre Company to Require Vaccine and Booster For Audiences and Staff

Proof of vaccination (original, paper, electronic or photocopy) with matching ID will be required to enter.

Jan. 27, 2022 Â 
PTC is requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination - with booster - for audiences, artists, volunteers and staff. Proof of vaccination (original, paper, electronic or photocopy) with matching ID will be required to enter the Suzanne Roberts Theatre. The only exceptions to the booster requirement will be for those not yet eligible to receive one or those who are within a month of their booster eligibility.

If you do not present the required documentation, you will be denied entry and the company will refund your ticket. Please note that the company will be checking vaccine status of patrons and subscribers at the door every night regardless of recent or past visits to the theatre.

Learn more at https://philadelphiatheatrecompany.org/covid/.


