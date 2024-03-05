Philadelphia Theatre Company Reveals New Managing Director and Board Chair

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) has named Margo Moskowitz their new managing director and Glenn Gundersen their new board chair. Moskowitz has been the theatre's general manager since 2018 and assumed the role of interim managing director last September. Gundersen joined the PTC board in 2009.

"We are beyond excited for these twin announcements: that Margo Moskowitz will be Philadelphia Theatre Company's new managing director and that Glenn Gundersen will be PTC's new board chair,” said PTC artistic directors Taibi Magar and Tyler Dobrowsky. “Margo is an incredibly hard worker with a savvy and sophisticated business sense, and we believe she is primed to be a real leader in our field moving forward. In addition to possessing a sharp legal mind, Glenn is also a passionate, stalwart supporter of the arts, and we feel quite grateful for his commitment to PTC and ongoing stewardship. As we approach PTC's 50th Season, we can't wait to open our exciting new chapter with both Margo and Glenn at the helm, and we look forward to working with them in the years to come."

During her tenure at PTC, Moskowitz streamlined financial and human resource processes and oversaw artist contracting, company management, and union relations. Prior to her position with PTC, she spent eight years at Atlanta’s Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre, where she worked on over 75 productions, including commercially enhanced shows and many world premieres. She was also a panelist for the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and the C4 Ignite Arts program, a community of artists and educators supporting the development of art skills for area youth. Most recently, Margo served as a committee member of the 2024 LORT-USA Negotiating Committee.

“I am thrilled to be on this journey as the newly appointed managing director, alongside artistic directors Taibi Magar and Tyler Dobrowsky, to champion their extraordinary artistic vision,” said Moskowitz. “Next season marks a significant milestone for PTC as we celebrate our 50th anniversary. This is a testament to the resilience, dedication, and passion that have fueled PTC's journey over the past five decades. It's a time to reflect on our rich history, celebrate our achievements, and look forward with unwavering determination and optimism toward the future.”

Former PTC board chair Gary A. Deutsch, who continues as a board member, passes the honor to Gundersen following two years of service in the position.

"It's been an honor to serve as PTC's board chair for the past few years, and I can't think of a better successor than Glenn,” said Deutsch. “I look forward to continuing on PTC's board and witnessing all of the great work Glenn, Taibi, Tyler, and Margo will accomplish in the future."

An active supporter of numerous non-profit theatre companies, Gundersen has been a member of the PTC board since 2009 and has chaired the board of Philadelphia’s 1812 Productions since 2014. He is a partner at the international law firm Dechert LLP, where he founded and leads the firm’s trademark and copyright practice. Gundersen, the author of two books on trademark law, represents some of the world’s most famous brands and has been ranked among the top lawyers in the U.S. in peer and client surveys of the country’s intellectual property bar. He is deeply involved in providing pro bono legal services to arts organizations, including VIA Art Fund, which awards grants to groundbreaking artists and leading museums and cultural institutions, and Maestra, providing support, career advancement, and community to women in musical theatre. Gundersen has also served on the Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts board.

A graduate of The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, and the University of Virginia School of Law, Glenn brings a renewed vision and support to the arts community through his work at PTC.



