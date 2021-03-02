Philadelphia Performing Arts Photographer Ashley Smith Of Wide Eyed Studios Is Giving Back With Free Artist Photoshoot

Popular Philadelphia photographer Ashley Smith's work has been featured by a number of the region's premiere performing arts institutions, including the Arden Theatre Company, Wilma Theater, Theatre Philadelphia, and others. Now, Smith, along with her company Wide Eyed Studios, is giving back to the performing arts community by hosting a free artist photoshoot on March 27, 2021. Performing artists and arts administrators/staff are invited to RSVP for a free mini-photoshoot with Ashley outside of the Drake Theatre in Center City Philadelphia (302 S. Hicks Street, Philadelphia) between 1:30PM and 4PM. The rain date is March 28, 2021.

"When the world shut down last March, I watched helplessly as whole communities of mine crumbled in an instant," said Smith. "Yet, during the many months of quarantine, I consumed and was consoled by the arts and artists of Philadelphia and the world. As we roll around to March yet again, I feel as if we are all seeds, just waiting for the safest moment to reemerge. My hope and goal with this event is to give back to these essential communities, to help them blossom and remember their strength and beauty and diversity as they prepare for whatever future lies ahead."

Smith's company, Wide Eyed Studios, has produced noteworthy photography for engagements, weddings, families, non-profits and performing arts/theatre. Smith has an educational background in anthropology and photojournalism from Boston University and brings more than 10 years of professional photography experience to her work. Ashley has been shooting in the greater Philadelphia area since 2012 when she founded Wide Eyed Studios. Her photography skills have taken her far from home to shoot in places like Baltimore, Cairo, Seattle, and Malawi.

However, it is her experience with performing artists that has transformed her work and photographic eye. Her photography has been featured by the Arden Theatre Company, Wilma Theater, People's Light, Philadelphia Artists Collective, the Women's Film Festival, West Chester University Theater, Hedgerow Theatre, 11th Hour Theatre Company, Theater with a View, Inis Nua Theatre Company, Theatre Philadelphia's Barrymore Awards, and others. She has had the privilege of shooting several engagements of Cirque du Soleil, The Bearded Ladies Cabaret's Late Night Snacks, LiveConnections's "Big Hurrah," and many other arts events. She also works extensively with non-profit organizations, including Art-Reach, The PEW Foundation, Hand2Paw/SPCA, Breastcancer.org, and Freire School Group.

Performing artists and arts administrators/staff of any kind are invited to RSVP to the March 27 event by emailing Ashley@wideeyedstudios.com. You will receive a confirmation with your time of arrival. In order to maintain appropriate social distancing, photo subjects are asked to arrive on time for their appointment. Completed digital photos will be delivered via email and via Wide Eyed Studios' online portfolio.