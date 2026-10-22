Philadelphia Orchestra Receives $10.5M Gift for Cultural Diplomacy
The gift creates the Fund for Cultural Diplomacy and supports Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin's vision to champion diverse artistic voices.
More than 50 years after The Philadelphia Orchestra became the first American orchestra to perform in the People’s Republic of China, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts received a gift by Ambassador David L. Cohen (ret.) and Rhonda R. Cohen to advance the organization’s next chapter in cultural diplomacy.
A $10.5 million commitment establishes the Fund for Cultural Diplomacy, which will support the Orchestra’s domestic and international tours, residencies, performances, recordings, and educational exchanges around the world. It will advance mutual understanding while showcasing artistic excellence, innovation, and freedom of expression. The gift also creates the Artistic Innovation and Discovery Fund, guided by the artistic vision of Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, to support the performance of works by overlooked, underrepresented, and emerging composers, as well as celebrate the contributions of Jewish artists. In addition, in recognition of the gift, Ryan Fleur will now hold the Ambassador David L. Cohen and Rhonda R. Cohen President and CEO position.
“During our years of diplomatic service, we saw firsthand how music can build trust where other efforts fall short, and The Philadelphia Orchestra has led the way,” said Ambassador David L. Cohen (ret.) and Rhonda R. Cohen. “We have tremendous confidence in Ryan Fleur and the leadership of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts, and we are proud to invest in the extraordinary vision of Ryan and Yannick Nézet-Séguin for the next chapter of this extraordinary legacy.”
The announcement comes just before the Orchestra departs for its 2026 Asia Tour and China Residency, the full ensemble’s 14th visit to China and the most of any American orchestra. The tour opens November 5 in Incheon, South Korea, sister city to Philadelphia, where business, civic, and arts leaders and Orchestra trustees will attend the performance as part of a delegation organized by the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia. True to its mission of sharing the joy of orchestral music through concerts and activities that serve as a bridge for musical and cultural exchange, the Orchestra acts as both convener and catalyst, opening conversations about Philadelphia as a cultural destination, a place to do business, and a city with deep international ties.
About Ambassador David L. Cohen (ret.) and Rhonda R Cohen
Ambassador David L. Cohen (ret.) and Rhonda R. Cohen are longtime civic, philanthropic, and business leaders in Philadelphia.
David L. Cohen served as the United States Ambassador to Canada from 2021 to 2025, following his nomination by President Joe Biden and unanimous confirmation by the U.S. Senate. Before his diplomatic service, he was senior advisor to the CEO and senior executive vice president of Comcast NBCUniversal, where he oversaw a broad portfolio that included corporate communications, legal affairs, government and regulatory affairs, public affairs, security, and community impact. He also served as Comcast’s first chief diversity officer. Earlier in his career, David was a partner and chair of Ballard Spahr and served as chief of staff to Philadelphia Mayor Edward G. Rendell from 1992 to 1997.
Rhonda is chair of the Board of The Glenmede Trust Company, one of the nation’s leading wealth management and trust companies, and the first woman to hold the position. A retired attorney, she spent 20 years at Ballard Spahr, including more than a decade as a partner, before devoting much of her career to civic and philanthropic leadership. She currently serves as president of The Christopher Ludwick Foundation and sits on the boards of Delaware Valley Friends School, Visit Philadelphia, ESF Dream Camp Foundation, and Swarthmore College. She previously chaired the Board of Trustees of Community College of Philadelphia, where she served for 18 years.
Both are graduates of Swarthmore College and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. They reside in Philadelphia.
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