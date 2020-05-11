Shutdown Streaming
Philadelphia Orchestra Invites Student With Cancelled Recital to Perform With Them

May. 11, 2020  
According to local news channel KWWL, a student who had her graduate recital cancelled due to the health crisis got a special surprise when she was invited to perform on the Philadelphia Orchestra's live webcast.

The 23 year old violist, Brooke Mead of Temple University, was in one of the orchestra's webinars, when she asked musicians how they dealt with disappointment.

In response, the orchestra's assistant principal cellist made arrangements for Mead to play online as part of the webcast, allowing her to reach a much bigger audience.

