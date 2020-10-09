Philadelphia Argentine Tango School Adapts With Social Distancing and Virtual Events

Dance partners Meredith Klein and Andres Amarilla founded the school more than 12 years ago.

Philadelphia Argentine Tango School has gone virtual in the wake of the health crisis, CBS Fox 59 reports.

Dance partners Meredith Klein and Andres Amarilla founded the school more than 12 years ago.

Now, due to social distancing regulations, instead of teaching with a dance partner, Amarilla uses a stick.

In addition, the school has turned to virtual events. It held a virtual tango festival in May with over 400 attendees.

"The fact that people are still engaged online is giving a sign that as soon as people are safe to dance that people are going to flood the events and have a binge on tango," said Amarilla.

"All these human resources that exist to carry tango forward are immeasurable more than at any moment in time. So I am confident that all of that equals a revival on the other side of all this," said Klein. "We just don't know when it will be. None of us do. Hopefully it will be soon."

Read more on CBS Fox 59.

Photo Credit: Zebra Visual / Philadelphia Argentine Tango School on Facebook

Shows View More Philadelphia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You