People's Light Announces Zeek Burse Drive-In Concert

The October 4 Concert Will Be Recorded For Fundraiser For Black Theatre Alliance Of Philadelphia.

Zeek Burse joins the fall lineup of Drive-In Concerts at People's Light on Sunday, October 4 at 4pm. Tickets are $75 per car (limited to 5 passengers) and include both a parking space and adjacent "Home Space" to set up lawn chairs. Food and drinks can be pre-ordered from The Farmhouse at People's Light (and yes, this includes alcoholic beverages!)

The recording of Zeek Burse Live at People's Light is available for preorder now; all CD proceeds benefit the Black Theatre Alliance of Philadelphia. Preorder this exclusive CD for $25 and get tickets to see Zeek Burse on October 4 at peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355. People's Light Drive-In Concerts are generously sponsored by Pat and Jane Lusk, Katie and Bill McNabb, Point Entertainment, and DBS Audio Systems.

Exhilarating passion, incomparable vocal range, and electrifying energy are just a few things that make up Philly-based artist Zeek Burse. Working both on and off the stage to evoke a message of equality, unity, and understanding for all humans, Zeek continually challenges himself to create art for vulnerable people with the goal of making them feel safe. The past two years have seen Zeek's star rise as he performed at the Firefly Festival 2018, SXSW 2018 and 2019, and WXPN's XPoNential Music Festival in 2019. Zeek has performed internationally in London, Paris, and Italy. Learn more at zeekburse.com.

The Black Theatre Alliance of Philadelphia (BTAP) is a coalition committed to supporting and uplifting the Black theatre artists in the Greater Philadelphia area while challenging and encouraging the Greater Philadelphia theatre community to be more proactive in their commitment to equity and equality. Learn more at blacktheatrephiladelphia.org and follow on Instagram @btaphilly.

Founded in 1974, People's Light serves as one of Pennsylvania's largest professional non-profit theatres, known for forging cultural and civic connections throughout the region with an eclectic mix of productions and innovative work with young people.

In order to safely enjoy live music together, People's Light has limited ticket availability for Drive-In Concerts and provided guidelines for attendees. Each vehicle is limited to 5 people or less and assigned a parking spot and adjacent "Home Space" for setting up lawn chairs. Social distancing is enforced, and attendees are asked to remain in their designated area as much as possible to avoid mingling with other parties. Face masks are required on campus and may only be removed inside a vehicle or Home Space. Full concert guidelines can be found at peopleslight.org under "Know Before You Go."

