People's Light Announces Two Virtual Hootenannies With David M. Lutken

Frequent People's Light guest artist David M. Lutken is coming to a screen near you. The fan-favorite folk troubadour leads a stellar ensemble of musicians for two virtual hootenannies on Thursday, May 14 at 7:30pm and Sunday, May 17 at 2pm.

Hosted through the live video platform Crowdcast, both events are free to the public and include a mix of pre-recorded songs, live jam sessions, and audience requests. Watch, listen, and bring your voice or favorite instrument to join the party. (But don't worry, only the musicians will be seen or heard throughout the livestream.) For more information, visit People's Light - Always On.

David M. Lutken is a musician, actor, playwright, and director, best known in the Philly-area for bringing music-infused productions like Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie, Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, and The Road: My Life with John Denver to People's Light. David also brought with him the post-show hootenanny: a BYOI (bring-your-own-instrument) musical free-for-all with the audience and cast.

"David has brought so much joy to People's Light over the years," says Producing Director Zak Berkman. "We're thrilled to have found a way to capture some of that energy during this difficult time. Our virtual hootenannies will be a first for everyone involved, so we hope you join us for this experiment to lighten our hearts, and yours."

The song list will include old folk favorites such as: "Hand Me Down My Walking Cane," "The Black Velvet Band," "Shenandoah," "Stag-O-Lee," "Birmingham Jail," and more.

"There's only one rule at a Hootenanny," David says. "If you know the words, you have to sing! And the corollary to that is-once we've done the chorus ten or fifteen times, you ought to know the words!"

Performers include Eric Anthony, Brittany Brook, Maggie Hollinbeck, David Lutken, Andy Teirstein, and Spiff Wiegand, many of whom appeared in Woody Sez and Ring of Fire. David Lutken's Hootenanny at Home is directed by Sherry Lutken with Music Direction by David M. Lutken. People's Light company member Kate McSorley Fossner stage manages.

Stay connected with People's Light 24/7 at our new virtual home, Peoples Light - Always On.





