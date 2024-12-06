Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
Penn Live Arts to Present Le Patin Libre, Performing Contemporary Dance on Ice in MURMURATION

Performances are Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14, 7:30 PM, at Penn Ice Rink.

By: Dec. 06, 2024
Penn Live Arts to Present Le Patin Libre, Performing Contemporary Dance on Ice in MURMURATION ImagePenn Live Arts will present the Philadelphia debut of Le Patin Libre, the renowned Canadian skating company that performs contemporary dance on ice. This unique performance art combines ice, skates, and the technique of glide, with high-speed choreography and high-level athleticism, challenging our pre-conceived expectations of world champion figure skaters.
 
Le Patin Libre performs Murmuration, inspired by the mysterious aerial ballet of bird flocks. Murmuration reimagines these complex phenomena into mesmerizing choreography, taking an abstract journey of harmonious, exhilarating, and daring togetherness. Performances are Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14, 7:30 PM, at Penn Ice Rink, 3130 Walnut Street. For tickets and information, visit  PennLiveArts.org.
 
Le Patin Libre presents a free pop-up performance and public skate party, Thursday, December 12, 7:00-8:30 at the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink on the Delaware River Waterfront. The company will present short excerpts of their repertory and facilitate an all-ages, all-levels mini-workshop during the public session after the show.
 

