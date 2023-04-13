Penn Live Arts Presents The 2023 Philadelphia Children's Festival in May

Penn Live Arts (PLA) presents the 2023 Philadelphia Children's Festival, May 20-23, 2023, four days of entertainment for children and their families, including shadow magic, silent storytelling, beloved books brought to life, Native American culture merged with hip hop, and the popular outdoor PLAYground. New this year is PLA's first sensory-friendly performance (May 20), which also features ASL interpretation. This sensory-friendly performance is designed to create a welcoming and comfortable arts experience for everyone, including people with autism, sensory sensitivities and/or other social, learning or cognitive disabilities. All are welcome.

The outdoor PLAYground (May 21) boasts two free outdoor shows as well as activities and games by partners from arts organizations across the city, including the Free Library's Instrument Lending and Children's Departments; Philadelphia Philly Children's Theatre; Fleisher Art Memorial's Color Wheels; and The Clay Studio. The Philadelphia Children's Festival, first presented in 1985, is the oldest festival of its kind in the United States, dedicated to bringing the best in contemporary family-friendly entertainment designed specifically for young audiences. Visit PennLiveArts.org/childrensfest for tickets and more information.

Destination: Everywhere

Saturday, May 20, 3 PM - Sensory-friendly performance

Sunday, May 21, 1 PM

Monday, May 22, 10 AM and 12:30 PM

All performances feature live ASL interpretation.

Hold on to your invisible hats and join this mime troupe on an adventure through the jungle, spooky sleepovers, carnivals and more. Superheroes, robots and a helpful speaking emcee will guide audiences through this interactive and time-traveling journey of the imagination. In its Philadelphia debut, BKBXKids! celebrates the power of silent storytelling in fostering connection and communication across barriers. All Destination: Everywhere performances include ASL interpretation.

The Saturday, May 20th performance of BKBXKids!'s Destination: Everywhere will be PLA's first performance specifically geared for audiences with varying sensory needs, and will include accommodations like spaced seating and a tech-friendly row for patrons who prefer device access during the show. Destination: Everywhere, though, is inclusive by design, and the additional BKBXKids! performances will also invite movement and noisemaking while featuring live ASL interpretation.

Magic Shadows

Sunday, May 21, 3 PM

With the arc of an arm, the point of a toe or a twist of a torso, these recent America's Got Talent finalists stretch their bodies and your imagination in Magic Shadows. Travel from the Eiffel Tower, to the deep sea and everywhere in between as the artists of CATAPULT use their shadows to create a kaleidoscope of cinematic scenes and stories full of humor and emotion. With each dragon, mountain or helicopter, this special shadow world will delight audiences of all ages.

FREE Outdoor Concert

Sunday, May 21, 2 PM

The Latin Grammy Award-winning music duo of 123 Andrés gets the whole family singing, dancing and learning in English and Spanish. Deemed "a rockstar for little language learners" by Billboard, this energetic group blends humor, dance moves and catchy bilingual tunes to explore the culture of Latin America. Get ready to move and sing along during this FREE concert on the Annenberg Center's Outdoor Plaza.

FREE Outdoor Show

Sunday, May 21, 4 PM

A Penn Live Arts audience favorite and recent Best of Philly award-winner, the Give & Take Jugglers deliver everything you love about the circus, infused with the warmth and humor for which they've been known for over 40 years. Building on the traditions of vaudeville, circus arts and theatre, come delight in the group's skillful juggling, acrobatics and slapstick - you might even get to star in the show!

Indigenous Liberation

Monday, May 22, 10 AM and 12:30 PM

Native American culture meets hip hop in the exciting young troupe Indigenous Enterprise. Whether featured alongside the Black Eyed Peas or performing on the TV competition World of Dance, these champion powwow dancers represent the many tribes and nations across the country with jubilant movement and colorful regalia that honors the legacies of their elders. In this Philadelphia debut, enjoy Indigenous Liberation, an exuberant mix of songs, stories and traditional dances aiming to invigorate a renaissance of understanding and representation for Native culture.

The Giver

Tuesday, May 23, 9:45 AM and 12:30 PM

"Giver what causes you pain? If you gave some of it to me, maybe your pain would be less." A young boy from a seemingly utopian, futuristic world is singled out to receive life-altering training from The Giver, who alone holds the memories of the true joys and pain of life. Told with deceptive simplicity, Lois Lowry's Newbery Award-winning classic, The Giver, comes alive onstage exploring a profound journey and reflection on humanity. Adapted by Elise Thoron. Performed by Liz Parker.

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia

It's Okay to Be Different - Stories by Todd Parr

Tuesday, May 23, 10 AM and 12:30 PM

With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, The New York Times bestselling author/illustrator Todd Parr explores big themes for little listeners. Now, Mermaid Theatre brings three of his award-winning stories to life with a diverse cast, innovative puppetry and fun, original music. It's Okay to Be Different cleverly shares important messages of acceptance, understanding and self-confidence; The Earth Book offers a heartfelt homage to our planet and how we can help keep it healthy; and This is My Hair is a tale of silly hair and feeling good about yourself, no matter what.

The 2023 Philadelphia Children's Festival is made possible in part by the support of Aramark, the Dolfinger-McMahon Foundation, the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Virginia C. Mulconroy Fund of The Philadelphia Foundation and the Walter J. Miller Trust.