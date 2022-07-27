Parx Casino to Present The Jacksons for One-Night Only to Benefit Universal Family of Schools

Parx Casino, Pennsylvania's #1 casino, will present The Jacksons live in concert at the Xcite Center on Saturday, September 10, 2022. For one night only, Jackie, Tito and Marlon of the illustrious Jackson Five will bring their biggest hits to the Bucks County showroom. This special engagement is the only chance to see The Jacksons perform live this fall in the Northeastern United States. This special performance will support and benefit the Universal Family of Schools to help the organization provide a rich and high-quality education for scholars to prepare them for college, technical school and entrepreneurships that will lead them to a sustainable career. The Xcite Center at Parx Casino is located at 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020. Tickets for this show are on sale now for $55 to $95. For tickets and more information, visit the Parx Casino website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188324®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parxcasino.com%2Fbensalem%2Fxcitecenter?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



"Parx Casino® is honored to welcome legends and hit-makers The Jacksons to the Xcite Center," said Parx Casino Director of Advertising and Public Relations Carrie Nork Minelli. "We are proud to welcome the county's biggest names in music, comedy and TV to our state-of-the-art music venue. Jackie, Tito and Marlon join the list of A-list talent that has performed on our stage, including Elton John, Chicago, Rascal Flatts, Jay Leno, Foreigner, Sheryl Crowd and Reba McEntire. This show also continues our tradition of supporting Universal Family of Schools with their important work with youth in our region. Stay tuned for more big names and more community partnerships coming this fall and into next year."



Parx Casino® kicks off the back to school season with a one-of-a-kind concert to raise funds to help students and scholars in underrepresented areas of Philadelphia achieve their career and academic aspirations. For the 2nd Annual Celebration of Educational Excellence, Parx Casino presents The Jacksons, with Jackie, Tito and Marlon. The Jacksons recently celebrated 50 years as one of the most successful groups in music history.



Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, five brothers from Gary, Indiana, known originally as The Jackson 5 and later The Jacksons, rose to fame for their combination of extraordinary musical talent and spectacular choreography. They earned the status of pop royalty in the music world, providing the launching pad for what would become Michael Jackson's legendary solo career.



The group found international success at Motown in 1969, their first single "I Want You Back" reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their next 3 singles "ABC", "The Love You Save" and "I'll Be There" followed suit, The Jackson 5 literally making music history with 4 debut singles all reaching No. 1. They ultimately scored 17 Top Forty singles on the Hot 100, following with hits such as "Never Can Say Goodbye" and "Dancing Machine". To date, their Motown recordings alone have sold in excess of 200 million.



In 1976, the group left Motown for Epic Records, and changed their name to The Jacksons. They released five hit albums between 1976 and 1981, including The Jacksons (1976), Destiny (1978) and Triumph (1980), from which they produced the smash singles "Enjoy Yourself", "Blame It On The Boogie", "Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)" and "Can You Feel It." In 1983, the band performed on "Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever", and subsequently released the Victory album the following year, (which included the Billboard No. 3 hit 'State Of Shock' featuring Mick Jagger). When the brothers united for The Victory Tour in 1984, it became the highest-grossing concert series ever staged in the United States.



The Jacksons have become the inspiration for several generations of boy bands, including Backstreet Boys, New Edition, N*SYNC, New Kids on the Block, and more recently, the Jonas Brothers, One Direction, and many more.



In 1980, The Jacksons were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They were inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999. At the BMI Urban Awards in 2008, The Jacksons were honored as BMI Icons. In 2016, "ABC" joined "I Want You Back" to be inducted into the Recording Academy's Grammy Hall of Fame.



Doors open at 7:00pm, with showtime at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $55 to $95 based on seating choice, through https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188324®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parxcasino.com%2Fbensalem%2Fxcitecenter?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. All shows at Parx Casino® are for audiences 21 years old and older. The show will take place at Xcite Center at Parx Casino®. Accessible seating is available for people with disabilities.



Coming shows this fall include Nelly, Deon Cole, Ben Folds, Blues Traveler, Elvis Costella and the Imposters, Blondie, Jo Koy and Friends, Brett Eldredge, Jay Leno, Brain McKnight, Ken Jeong, 3 Doors Down, Ron White and more.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL FAMILY OF SCHOOLS



The Universal Education mission is to provide a rich and high-quality education for every scholar to prepare them for college, technical school, entrepreneurships that leads to a sustainable career in the 21st century and build altruistic alumni who contribute to the transformation of their communities as future leaders and positive members of society.



Our Beliefs: Love the children we work with and serve as role models for our students, staff and families, understand our role as "servant leaders" who empathize with urban issues, maintain high academic and personal expectations with a "No Excuse Attitude" for high achievement, plan based on data, review all data, revise based on data and execute based on data, communicate clearly, concisely and with resolve, demonstrate respect, patience and understanding for students and parents -especially those most challenged, guarantee a safe and nurturing learning environment, utilize the school as a key element and hub for the surrounding community to help in the transformation of neighborhoods, foster strong partnerships between employees, students, families, businesses and other constituents, and take wise risks that benefit our scholars.



For more information, visit www.universalfamilyofschools.org

ABOUT THE XCITE CENTER



The Xcite Center at Parx Casino® is one of the most state-of-the-art music showrooms and concert venues in Pennsylvania. The Excite Center opened in 2017 as part of a $50M expansion that included the opening of the new poker room and the debut of Liberty Bell Gastropub. The showroom was designed to attract top caliber entertainers to Bucks County and the Philadelphia region. A-list talent has included Chicago, Reba McEntire, Rascal Flatts, Wayne Brady, Dane Cook, Third Eye Blind, Sheryl Crow, Deon Cole, Ben Folds, Nelly, Blondie, Avril Lavigne and many others. The space is 30,000 square feet large and features 1,500 seats, state-of-the-art sound and technology, 26 automated crystal chandeliers, gold fabric on the walls, three 16 ft x 9 ft IMAG giant video screens, and a 65-foot-wide and 30-foot-deep stage. Every seat in the house is designed to provide an excellent view - even the last row of seats provides a perfect view of the stage.

ABOUT PARX CASINO®



Parx Casino® is owned and operated by Greenwood Racing Inc. and is the #1 revenue generating casino property in Pennsylvania. Parx Casino® is conveniently located 20 minutes north of center city Philadelphia on Street Road in Bensalem, Bucks County. Parx features over 180,000 square feet of gaming and sports wagering space with 3,000 slot machines, 148 live table games and 48 poker tables in a private room; live thoroughbred horse racing and simulcast action; Xcite Center, a 1,500 seat live entertainment venue; nine restaurants and bars; and complimentary parking for over 5,000 cars. In 2019, Parx Casino® launched sports betting with a $10 million world-class sportsbook and online sports betting. Greenwood Racing Inc. currently conducts online casino gaming and sports wagering operations in New Jersey and Michigan as well as in Pennsylvania under the betPARX brand.