Panic! At the Disco Announces 'Viva Las Vengeance' Album & Tour Dates

Today, Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum band, Panic! At The Disco announce their seventh studio album, VIVA LAS VENGEANCE, due August 19th on Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records.

The upbeat, driving, anthemic title track, out now, kicks off the new era of Panic! At The Disco. The video, directed by frequent Panic collaborator Brendan Walter ("High Hopes"), is out now.

VIVA LAS VENGEANCE shows a change in process for frontman/songwriter Brendon Urie, having cut everything live to tape in Los Angeles alongside his friends and production partners, Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola. The cinematic musical journey is about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out. The songs take an introspective look into his relationship with his decade plus career including growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame.

"Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn't realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest." - Brendon Urie

Panic! At The Disco has also announced THE VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR, their global headlining arena run kicking off September 8th in Austin, TX. The world tour will mark the band's return to iconic venues like NYC's Madison Square Garden, LA's Kia Forum, London's The O2 and more. Special guests include MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny joining on select dates in North America.

Tickets for the North American dates will be available to the general public starting Wed., June 8th at 10am local time and tickets for the European shows go on sale to the general public on Fri., June 10th at 10am local. For tour dates and tickets, visit panicatthedisco.com.

$1 from each ticket sold in North America, and $1 Euro/$1 GBP in Europe and the UK will go to the band's Highest Hopes Foundation, a fund which supports organizations that advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

VIVA LAS VENGEANCE marks the first new music from Panic! At The Disco since the 2018 release of their #1 album, RIAA certified platinum-selling Pray For The Wicked, highlighted by the 5x-platinum smash hit "High Hopes" which simultaneously hit #1 across three different radio formats and broke the Billboard record for most weeks atop the Hot Rock Songs Chart! The hit song was nominated for Top Rock Song at the Billboard Music Awards as well as Favorite Pop Rock Song at the AMAs. The album also featured platinum smashes "Hey Look Ma, I Made It," and "Say Amen (Saturday Night)".

The band's 2019 sold-out Pray for the Wicked arena world tour sold over 1 million tickets and received critical praise including, "[Urie's] got the charisma, musical talent and stamina to be one of music's longest-lasting leading men," (Variety), "Brendon Urie embodies on-stage theatrics like few other frontmen," (SF Weekly), and "From dancing fire to a flying piano, Panic! At The Disco puts on a wild show" (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel).

Watch the new music video here:

VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR DATES

9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^

9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center^

9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^

9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^

9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden^

9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^

10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^

10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^

10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†

10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena^

10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^

10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^

10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^

2/20/23 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

2/21/23 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

2/23/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

2/24/23 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

2/25/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

2/28/23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

3/1/23 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

3/3/23 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/4/23 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

3/6/23 - London, UK @ The O2

3/10/23 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers

* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers

† w/ MARINA & Little Image