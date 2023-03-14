Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PYO Music Institute Students Placed in All City Concerto Competition

The performance on March 14 will feature more than 450 premier student musicians.

Mar. 14, 2023  
Participating in The School District of Philadelphia's All-City Music Program is a great honor, and this year six members of the PYO Music Institute have placed in the All-City Concerto Competition. Consisting of the top performing student musicians within The School District of Philadelphia, the All-City Music Program is audition based and includes a full symphonic orchestra, concert band, and choir.

First place winner, Tristan Bouyer, will perform the second movement of Emmanuel Séjourné's Concerto for Marimba and Strings with the All-City High School Orchestra at the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall as part of the All-City High School Music Festival on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 7:00 P.M. Tristan is a 12th grade student at Julia R. Masterman High School, and lives in the Manayunk neighborhood of Philadelphia. He studies privately with Angela Nelson, Associate Principal Timpanist and Section Percussion of The Philadelphia Orchestra, through the All-City Fellowship Program. Tristan also serves as a percussion section member of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra.

The performance on March 14 will feature more than 450 premier student musicians in the Band, Orchestra, and Choir​ led by conductors Patricia Cornett, Joseph Conyers, and Rollo Dilworth, respectively. The festival will culminate with a combined performance of "You Will Be Found" from Broadway's Dear Evan Hanson, conducted by Na'Zir McFadden (School District of Philadelphia, All-City, and PYO Music Institute Alumnus) and newly appointed Detroit Symphony Orchestra Assistant Conductor. The concert is free, but tickets are required. Seating will be general admission and is first come, first served. Tickets will be available beginning March 3​rd​ at www.philorch.org.

Louis Scaglione, President and Music Director of the PYO Music Institute, is very proud of these six students who were selected in the competition. He said, "Philadelphia's All-City Music Program is an excellent ​educational ​opportunity for students to ​collaborate and ​perform with ​their peers throughout Philadelphia​. ​We congratulate our students, especially Tristan Bouyer, and look forward to their upcoming performance on March 14th."Below is the list of PYO Music Institute students who competed and were honored. All are members of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra.

FIRST PLACE WINNER:

Tristan Bouyer, 18, PYO, Percussion, Julia R. Masterman High School

SECOND RUNNER-UP:

Cyrano Rosentrater, 15, PYO, Violin, Julia R. Masterman High School

FINALISTS (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER):

Jeffrey Bedford, 17, PYO, Clarinet, Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts

Jin (Anna) Zhang, 17, PYO, Bassoon, Central High School

SEMI-FINALISTS (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER):

Jessica Hou, 17, PYO, Flute, Julia R. Masterman High School

Emily Samuel, 17, PYO, Violin, Benjamin Rush High School

