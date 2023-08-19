PCS Theater to Present FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Next Month

PCS Theater has announced its production of the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, running from September 8th to 30th on The Players Club of Swarthmore Main Stage. This timeless classic, with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and a book by Joseph Stein, continues to captivate audiences with its poignant story of tradition, love, and resilience.

Under the masterful direction of Theodora K. Psitos and featuring enchanting choreography by Emily Engel, Fiddler on the Roof promises to transport theatergoers to the vibrant world of Anatevka, where a humble milkman named Tevye wrestles with the challenges of maintaining his family's traditions amidst a changing world. The production's orchestral and music direction, led by Ryan Leroy Walden, ensures that Jerry Bock's unforgettable melodies will resonate deeply with audiences.

Leading the cast is the talented Rick Serpico in the iconic role of Tevye, a character immortalized by Topol. Sharing the spotlight is Donna Dougherty as Golde, Tevye's steadfast wife. Together, they bring to life the heartwarming dynamics of their enduring relationship.

Tevye's daughters, portrayed by Liat Kovnator (Tzeitel), Molly Van Trees (Hodel), Micaela Hickey (Chava), Natalie Rubin (Shprintze), and Claire Hutton (Bielke), beautifully depict the struggles of love and independence in a changing world. The production boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Trevor Sheehan as Motel, Drew Weiss as Perchik, Andrew Staub as Fyedka, Ken Locicero as Lazar Wolf, and Terry D'Andrea as the matchmaker Yente.

Audiences can look forward to a stellar ensemble featuring the talents of John Casertano, Paul Mansfield, Andrew Rubin, Paul Kerrigan, Judy Thalheimer, Gavin Wycuff, Frank Wilson, Tyler Meil, Julie Zaffarano, Ann Bacharach, Meg Averill, Cyrus Knower, Becca Begnaud, Ellen Taylor, Vic Dormer, Dina Bogino, Sarit Tubul, Jensen Davis, Ralph Reinwald, Maria Ceferatti, Keith Beecham, Darwin Murley, Troy Gartner, Taron Goldsboro, Bethany Bryant, Caitlin Naylor, Nina Kilgore, and Jason Stump, who contribute to the richness of the production.

Kristin Hegel and Amy Goldman will bring the characters of Fruma-Sarah and Grandma Tzeitel to life, adding another layer of depth to the production's ensemble.

Fiddler on the Roof is the opening act of PCS Theater's 112th season, promising a delightful blend of happiness and tears. With its talented cast, evocative music, and compelling storytelling, this production promises to be a highlight of the theatrical calendar.

Director Theodora K. Psitos says, “I am honored to bring this incredible story surrounding tradition, faith, family, community, love, acceptance, tolerance, compassion, culture, respect, perseverance, and resilience to you. This historical piece is a gift to us. Timeless and ever so poignant, may we learn and grow together.”

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of Fiddler on the Roof at PCS Theater. Tickets are available now at Click Here. Join us as we celebrate tradition, family, and the enduring power of the human spirit.

About PCS Theater:

PCS Theater, an all-volunteer organization now approaching its 112th season, is located at 614 Fairview Road—just off Route 320. The Mainstage is a 300-seat proscenium theater that is fully ADA accessible, and the intimate Second Stage (home of PCS' highly successful Children's Series) is a black box space that can seat 60—80 people. There is plenty of free off-street parking. Visit www.pcstheater.org for information on upcoming events, ticketing, directions, etc.

Fiddler on the Roof

PCS Theater at Players Club of Swarthmore

614 Fairview Rd, Swarthmore, PA 19081

Friday September 8: 8pm

Saturday September 9: 8pm

Sunday September 10: 2pm

Friday September 22: 8pm*

Saturday September 23: 2pm & 8pm

Sunday September 24: 2pm**

Thursday September 28: 7:30pm

Friday September 29: 8pm

Saturday September 30: 8pm

*Relaxed Performance (Relaxed Performances provide a welcoming environment that lets all our patrons express themselves freely, without judgment or inhibition.

**Post Show Discussion with Actors and Staff

