Opera Philadelphia to Stream Mozart's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO, October 22

September marks two years since Opera Philadelphia's orchestra, chorus, staff, and principal singers have gathered at the historic Academy of Music to produce opera. As the company works to bring live opera back to its longtime home, it continues to bring the art form into fans' homes by producing new operatic films and revisiting favorite productions streamed on the Opera Philadelphia Channel.



The company's 2017 production of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro was a hit with audiences and critics, called "ceaselessly clever" and "easily recommendable" by The Philadelphia Inquirer, and "fresher, sassier, and more dazzling than ever" by Philadelphia Magazine. Opera fans and the opera-curious who missed out on or wish to revisit that production will have another chance to experience the classic comedy when it streams on the Opera Philadelphia Channel beginning on Friday, October 22.



The Marriage of Figaro will be available for rent for $20 as well as unlimited viewing with an annual Channel Pass. It marks the second fall release on the channel, following the September 24 premiere of a new film adaptation of Poulenc's La voix humaine starring Patricia Racette. Visit operaphila.tv to start streaming the Opera Philadelphia Channel.

Regarded as one of the greatest operas ever written, Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro is a screwball comedy, complete with disguises, surprises, and compromises, and comes to life with an impressive cast of singers, many making their company debut under the leadership of conductor Corrado Rovaris, Opera Philadelphia's celebrated Jack Mulroney Music Director.



Few operas are as delightful as Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro. Figaro, the wily barber and part-time matchmaker, has finally fallen in love. But, like everything else in his life, it's complicated. On the eve of Figaro's marriage to Susanna, his master, Count Almaviva, sets his wandering eye on the lovely bride-to-be. Servant and master go head-to-head, and even the Countess Rosina gets in on the action when she learns of her husband's desires. Or is she embroiled in a dangerous liaison of her own? From the opening notes of the overture to the touching final curtain, Mozart's brilliant score delivers a love story mixed with farce and satire.



The production boasts a cadre of impressive voices, beginning with real-life couple baritone John Chest and soprano Layla Claire, making their company debuts as the bickering Count and Countess Almaviva. Chest lends "the dark, rich colours" (Opera Now) of his voice to role of the Count.



Also making her company debut is Chinese soprano Ying Fang as Susanna, a performance called "a sheer delight in every scene, in every way" (Operatoonity). Described as a "star in the making" by the New York Times, she returned to the role of Susanna in the 2020-2021 season at both Dutch National Opera and Santa Fe Opera.



Joining them as "a dramatically lively Figaro" (Philadelphia Magazine) is bass-baritone Brandon Cedel and mezzo Cecelia Hall as the flirtatious page, Cherubino, with "a sweet swagger, physically and vocally" (HuffPost). Bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi makes his company and role debuts as the comically creepy Dr. Bartolo, with Grammy-winning mezzo Lucy Schaufer debuting as Marcellina. Tenor Jason Ferrante makes his company debut in the dual roles of Don Basilio and Don Curzio, with soprano Ashley Milanese as Barbarina and bass-baritone Thomas Shivone as Antonio.