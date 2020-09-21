Opera Philadelphia Chorus to Perform a Free Concert at Dilworth Park

The performance will take place on September 30th.

Classical music lovers can get outdoors and enjoy an evening of live singing while supporting local restaurants on Wednesday, September 30, as the Opera Philadelphia Chorus performs a free concert at Dilworth Park along the western side of City Hall.

"Dinner at Dilworth" is an initiative of Center City District (CCD), with live music amid the park's fountains and lush landscaping, with outdoor tables and cocktails-to-go for those who purchase takeout from nearby restaurants. The free evening of opera under the stars features 16 singers from the Opera Philadelphia Chorus under the direction of Chorus Master Elizabeth Braden and accompanied by pianist Grant Loehnig. Guests will hear beloved opera arias, musical theater selections, and choruses like the Barcarolle from Offenbach's The Tales of Hoffman, Brindisi from Verdi's La traviata, and the Habanera from Bizet's Carmen.

Dining in the park is open from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., with the performances scheduled between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Residents and visitors are encouraged to support Center City restaurants by picking up a takeout order. Dinner is also available through the Dilworth Park Café or the Air Grille. Admission is free, but the event is first-come, first-served.

Reservations are not necessary, as ample seating and space will be provided on the PNC Terrace and across the park. Guests who plan on bringing takeout can select from some of the best restaurants in the city, including nearby favorites like McCormick & Schmick's, Aqimero at the Ritz Carlton, Lolita, Barbuzzo, Tradesman's, Finn McCool's Ale House and more. An ongoing list of all Center City restaurants offering takeout can be found on CCD's Eat and Drink page. Patronizing these establishments and all other Center City restaurants will help maintain the vibrancy of Center City's award-winning restaurant scene and support hundreds of restaurant and food service employees.

Face masks are required at all times, except when eating or drinking. CCD and the park's café operators have implemented increased health safety procedures throughout the parks and visitors will be reminded to adhere to all CDC guidelines. CCD staff, who will be routinely cleaning all chairs and tables, are wearing masks, as well. Anyone who feels sick or has come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days, should refrain from entering the park.

The Opera Philadelphia Chorus is an all-professional ensemble made up of singers from the greater Philadelphia region. The talented chorus members come from many of the nation's finest music programs, including graduates of Indiana University, Eastman School of Music, Temple University, Peabody Conservatory and Westminster Choir College. The chorus, under the direction of Chorus Master Elizabeth Braden, is an integral part of Opera Philadelphia.

