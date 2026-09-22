OUT & ABOUT IN MNYK to Feature Drag Story Time and ROCKY HORROR

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Manayunk's Out & About LGBTQ+ celebration returns to Historic Main Street on Saturday, October 3rd. The annual event promotes Manayunk as an inclusive destination and honors National Coming Out Day with community organizations and local LGBTQ+ performers.

Manayunk Development Corporation announced Out & About in MNYK on Main Street on Saturday, October 3, 2026. In honor of National Coming Out Day, the event will feature LGBTQ+ performers, organizations, shows and entertainment intended to promote Manayunk as a place that welcomes everyone. Activities and performances will include a drag story time, open-air drag show, karaoke dance party and Rocky Horror Picture Show Live Shadowcast by Transylvanian Nipple Productions. Partners for this year include Brittany Lynn and Philly Drag Mafia, TNP Productions and DJ Da Boo Boo. Additionally, Philadelphia Runner presents Out and About Queer Run on Saturday morning to kick off the celebration. More information is available at manayunk.com/mnyk-events/coming-out-day.

'Out & About in MNYK highlights the diversity and heart of Manayunk,' said Manayunk Development Corporation Event Manager, Carla Ferro. 'We're proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community and create a space where everyone feels seen, celebrated and welcomed.'

Philly Drag Mafia has been part of the event since its beginning in 2019. The group has won Philly Magazine's Best of Philly for two years in a row: 2022 for Best Drag Shows and 2023 for Best Drag Brunch. Last year, Philly Drag Mafia teamed up with Visit Philadelphia and Philadelphia Gay News to break the Guinness World Record for most attended drag story time reading set, and the group will host a drag story time during Out & About.

The night will culminate with a double feature of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with TNP Live Shadowcast. Venice Island Performing Arts Center will host two shows at 6:00pm and 9:00pm. Costumes and audience participation are encouraged, and tickets are $20 per person.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Main Festival Day - Saturday, October 3, 2026

9:00am — Philadelphia Runner: Out & About 5K with Queer Run & Hoka — No Charge

Start Out & About bright and early with the Philadelphia Runner Out & About 5K Queer Run, a queer-inclusive group run celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride led by Queer Run. The roughly 3-mile fun run is no charge and all are welcome. Hoka will also be joining with demo shoes and more.

11:00am — Drag Story Time — Gay Street (Outdoors in Art Alley) — No Charge — Hosted by Philly Drag Mafia's 'Don' Brittany Lynn

1:00pm — Open-Air Drag Show with Philly Drag Mafia and DJ Da Boo Boo — Gay Street (Outdoors in Art Alley) — No Charge

2:00pm — Karaoke Dance Party — Hosted by Philly Drag Mafia's 'Don' Brittany Lynn, featuring DJ Da Boo Boo — Gay St (Outdoors in Art Alley)

6:00pm and 9:00pm (Doors Open 5:15pm and 8:15pm) — Rocky Horror Picture Show with Transylvanian Nipple Productions — Venice Island Performing Arts Center — $20 per ticket

The Transylvanian Nipple Productions cast returns to Venice Island Performing Arts Center for the cult classic THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW as part of MNYK Celebrates Coming Out Day.

Transylvanian Nipple Productions (TNP) is a shadowcast based out of Philadelphia. The group has been shadowcasting the Rocky Horror Picture Show since 1997 at multiple locations including Ritz 5, Monster Mania Convention, RITZ Theatres, TLA, Hard Rock Casino, The Levoy Theatre, PhilaMOCA and Manayunk's Annual Out & About celebration. Costume and audience participation are encouraged, and prop bags will be available for sale in the lobby.

RHPS Raffle Basket

Each ticket holder will be entered to win a raffle basket curated and filled by local bookshops, Cupid's & Thrillerdelphia. One winner will be selected at each show.

Organizations Attending

AccessMatters

Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence

Philadelphia FIGHT - Federally Qualified Health Center

Merchant Specials/Promo

Bayou Bar & Grill: Bayou $20 64 oz pitchers of Tito's strawberry lemonade

Blondie: Drink specials + pride pancakes

Cactus Cantina: $20 64 oz pitchers of classic margarita

Lucky's Last Chance: $5 Dark & Stormys + specialty cocktail

Philadelphia Runner: Out & About 5k with Queer Run | 9am on 10/3

Taqueria Amor/Riptide Tavern: Drink specials

The Brass Tap- Philly: Halloween Drag Brunch | 11am on 10/3

The Cresson Inn: Live DJ and drink specials

US Hotel Bar & Grill: A Night of Costume Disco | Check socials for details

About Manayunk Development Corporation

The Manayunk Development Corporation (MDC) is a nonprofit corporation with both a primary business development mission and a cooperating community development mission. As a business development organization, MDC takes primary responsibility for the management, promotion, and positive business development of the Main Street business district. As a community development corporation, MDC cooperates with other civic and community organizations in the Manayunk area to plan and carry out community programming and physical improvement projects of interest to both businesses and residents in Manayunk. manayunk.com

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