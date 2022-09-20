OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series "Our Planet" has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT fuses breathtaking cinematography projected on a large HD screen with new orchestrations by Oscar-winning composer Steven Price (for the film "Gravity") that are performed by a live 18-piece orchestra. Just like the Netflix series, the live show is narrated on screen by Sir David Attenborough, who has inspired millions by bringing the natural world to one's living room. For more information, tickets and tour dates, visit www.OurPlanetInConcert.com.

"I can't wait for the audience to experience the music of Our Planet Live in Concert," says Price. "Using a combination of the most memorable sequences from the Netflix series exclusively designed for this show, the incredible musicians plan to take you on a journey that celebrates the wonders of our planet - the one home we all share - while showing the urgent need to treasure and protect it."

From forests to high seas to frozen worlds and beyond, Netflix's global phenomenon "Our Planet" features jaw-dropping imagery of the Earth's most beautiful, intriguing and surprising wildlife. It inspires viewers to learn how climate change impacts all living creatures and what can be done about it.

OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT brings together some of the world's greatest creatives, filmmakers, musicians and conservationists to provide an experience like no other. "The creators of 'Our Planet' have edited the most breath-taking sequences from the series to deliver a unique and compelling narrative to live audiences on a large screen in full HD quality," says Floris Douwes, concert producer at GEAlive.

"We've seen first-hand the impact this series has generated by showcasing the wonders of our planet while also addressing the urgent need to protect it for future generations," says Colin Butfield, former Executive Producer for "Our Planet" at WWF. "We hope to elevate this message and deepen the audience's engagement with the natural world by bringing the documentary into the event space on a great scale."

The show's run time is approximately two hours including intermission.

Part of the proceeds of ticket sales from OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT will be donated to WWF's global conservation work.

For more information, visit www.OurPlanetInConcert.com.

2023 OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT TOUR SCHEDULE

DATE CITY VENUE

February 11 Farmington, NM Farmington Civic Center Theater

February 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Eccles Theater

February 16 Yakima, WA The Capitol Theatre

February 17 Bellingham, WA Mount Baker Theatre

February 18 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

February 19 Butte, MT The Mother Lode Theatre

February 21 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

February 22 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

February 23 Beaver Creek, CO Vilar Performing Arts Center

February 24 Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall

February 25 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center

February 27 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

February 28 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

March 1 Monterey, CA The Golden State Theatre

March 2 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts

March 3 San Jose, CA San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

March 4 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre

March 5 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

March 8 College Station, TX Rudder Auditorium

March 9 Austin, TX The Long Center

March 10-11 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

March 13 Midland, TX Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

March 16 Wausau, WI The Grand Theater

March 17 Muncie, IN Emens Auditorium

March 19 Mason City, IA North Iowa Area Community Auditorium

March 21 Fort Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall

March 22 Houston, TX Jones Hall

March 23 Fort Smith, AR ArcBest Performing Arts Center

March 26 Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center

March 30 Tampa, FL Straz Center

March 31 Jacksonville, FL The Florida Theatre

April 7 Ft. Wayne, IN Embassy Theatre

April 8 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

April 11 University Park, PA Eisenhower Auditorium

April 13 Charlotte, NC Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

April 14 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square

April 15 Washington, DC Broadway at The National

April 19 Burlington, VT The Flynn

April 20 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

April 22 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

April 23 Boston, MA Emerson Colonial Theatre