No Peeking Theatre and The Paper Mill Will Present the Philadelphia Premiere of THE V. LUCAS CYCLE

No Peeking Theatre and The Paper Mill are proud to announce the Philadelphia premiere of The V. Lucas Cycle. The show will be held Dec. 20th-Dec. 22nd 2019 at 7:30 PM. Performances will be held at The Paper Mill Theater Space, located at 2825 Ormes Street in Philadelphia. Tickets can be purchased online in advance on No Peeking Theatre's website:

www.nopeekingtheatre.org

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

We are plunged into the life cycle of V. Lucas, experiencing first-hand, the exceptional triumphs and travesties that this life cycle has to offer. In essence, for the duration of the play, V. Lucas is you. You will experience the peculiar upbringing, success, fame, and passion that V. Lucas carries throughout life. However, something dark and ever present is plaguing V. Lucas from within.

The V. Lucas Cycle has premiered in Jersey City and Harlem. The dialogue was written by Gahlia Eden and designed by Nerissa Tutiven, Joe Velez, and Paricia Kositzky. Additional creators for the Philadelphia Premiere are Karina Argudo-Friere, Mariah Ralph, Amanda Levie, and Justin Green.

*This play includes mature content for audience members 14 and older.

The V. Lucas Cycle has been reviewed as:

"A wonderful sensory experience embedded with a lesson in visualization. V Lucas provides a first person visual, varying perspectives, and varying emotional triggers from the sensory elements in the production that the audience is sure to experience. " -Justin Green, artist and sound op.

"V. Lucas Cycle was an incredible experience unlike any other theatrical event I've been to before." -Melissa Weiss, producer and co-founder of the Box Colony Theatre

No Peeking Theatre combines theatrical innovation and inclusion by creating sensory theatre meant to be experienced, but not seen. With original works addressing social issues, No Peeking Theatre is changing the way we understand stories and absorb different perspectives. Playing in New York, New Jersey, and Los Angeles, No Peeking Theatre is setting out to change theatre...for good.

No Peeking Theatre has been in development since 2012 and premiered it's first original blind play "The Shapeshifter" by Meg Merriet in 2014. Now in 2019, No Peeking has a10 show repertoire and have produced work in New Jersey, New York, and Los Angeles. All works have been originally written and primarily confront social issues by imparting different perspectives of voices commonly muted in the homogenous world of theatre. In fact compilation works such as Indigenous, In Lak Ech, and Blackout combined several written works about common experiences from different perspectives to dispel the monolithic stereotypes about people of color.

The Paper Mill The Paper Mill Community of Artists offers affordable studio space, a 50-seat theater, and a gallery in a historic factory building in Kensington. The Paper Mill is located at 2825 Ormes Street, Philadelphia PA, 19134, just a 5 minute walk from Somerset El Stop. This theatre space is accessible for people with disabilities.*

*Space is limited and advance purchase is highly recommended. Discounts for students, veterans, and people with disabilities are available. Group rates are also available. Contact us at: info@nopeekingtheatre.org *





