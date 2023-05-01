New Musical HIDDEN, Based on the Life of Holocaust Survivor Ruth Kapp Hartz, to Receive Staged Concert Reading

The story of Ruth Kapp Hartz, a Jenkintown resident, is highlighted in a new musical called "HIDDEN" written by musicians and songwriters David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans of Cheltenham. The premiere is a staged concert reading on May 20 at 7:30 p.m. and May 21 at 2 p.m. at the Abington Friends School, Josephine Muller Theatre, 575 Washington Lane, Jenkintown, PA. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students/low-income and $15 for groups of 10 adults or more. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2239931®id=3&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fhiddenthemusical.ticketleap.com%2Fhidden%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

"HIDDEN" is a musical theater piece based on the life of Ruth Kapp Hartz, who as a young Jewish girl was hidden in Southern France during World War II. Forced to change her name to Renée in order to conceal being Jewish, Ruth and her family rely on the kindness of strangers in a small French village. From a secret apartment to a basement hideout and then to a Catholic orphanage in a convent, Renée must hide her true identity and learn to survive through a series of harrowing events. Dealing with themes of identity, allies, antisemitism, fascism, resilience and resistance, this musical will resonate with audiences today.

The creative team includes Producers David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans, Director Robin Rosenberg, and Music Directors Alyssa Davidson and Justin Solonynka, all residents of Montgomery County. The cast of ten actors will present the entire musical, script-in-hand, with live music, lighting and video elements. Rodney Whittenberg of MelodyVision in Blue Bell, PA is working on video elements. He also helped edit and produce a video of Ruth telling her story.

Well-known performers of children's programming, David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans, also known as Two of a Kind, have been working on the musical for four years. David Heitler-Klevans said, "My mother met Ruth because they were both French teachers. Ruth gave us her book, and her story captured our imaginations. It is riveting, compelling and inspiring." Jenny continued, "Early on in the project, we went to southern France with Ruth. While there, we met and interviewed members of the family who rescued her and visited locations where she was hidden," says Jenny Heitler-Klevans. "That visit had a big impact on how we told the story."

Some of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. The Righteous Among the Nations, honored by Yad Vashem, are non-Jews who took great risks to save Jews during the Holocaust. Several people in Ruth's story have been honored by Yad Vashem, including the Fedous and the Valats as well as the entire town of Arthès, for protecting their Jewish neighbors at a time when hostility and indifference prevailed.

For more information and bios visit: https://hiddenthemusical.com/

About Ruth Kapp Hartz

Ruth Kapp Hartz survived the Holocaust thanks to brave individuals in southern France who sheltered her and her family. After the war her family moved to Paris. She attended the Sorbonne University with a degree in Biochemistry. In 1958 she emigrated to the United States and married Harry Hartz. She became a French language and culture teacher at Springside High School in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia, where she taught for 22 years. In 1999 she published her memoir "Your Name is Renée" co-written by a former student of hers, Stacy Cretzmeyer. She is actively involved with Holocaust organizations and regularly visits schools to tell her story.

About David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans

David and Jenny are an award-winning husband-wife duo whose group, TWO OF A KIND, delights audiences of all ages with their music, good humor and audience participation. David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans love bringing people together and building community through music. Writing and performing together for 34 years, they have received numerous awards for their recordings and songwriting, have performed throughout the country and internationally at performing arts centers, theaters, festivals, museums, schools and libraries. "HIDDEN" is their second musical and they are thrilled to see it come to life.