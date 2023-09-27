NYC Roundtrip Bus and Theater Ticket Package Available THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse is offering a New York City bus and theater package endeavor for the 3 p.m. performance on Sunday, October 22 of “The Rocky Horror Show” which stars Frankie Grande (“Titanique: The Musical,” “Rocky of Ages,” and “Mamma Mia!”) leading the cast of the cult classic musical. Reservations must be secured no later than October 16, 2023.

The roundtrip curbside bus pickup from Panorama Tours will depart from The Food Emporium, 810 8th Avenue at West 49th Street, New York, NY. Participants should arrive no later than 9:45 a.m. for the 10:00 a.m. departure. The matinee performance begins at 3:00 p.m. with a running time of 90 minutes. Participants will depart the Playhouse parking lot immediately following the performance. The package is $139 and includes: roundtrip bus, driver tip, theater ticket and all fees.

With book, music, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, “The Rocky Horror Show” inspired the 1975 cult classic film. The musical follows innocent couple Brad and Janet on the adventure to beat all adventures. As they seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, they encounter transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter, who is in the midst of a maniacal experiment to create his “perfect” man Rocky. With an infectious rock n’ roll score, “The Rocky Horror Show” is the most fun you can have in fishnets! Given the nature of the subject matter, parental discretion is advised.

The production also features Jason Forbach (Broadway’s “Into the Woods”) as Brad, Kristen Martin (Broadway’s “Wicked”) as Janet, Mike Bindeman (“The Lightning Thief” Playhouse Square) as Rocky, Tim Shea (National Tour of “School of Rock”) as Riff Raff, Alyssa Wray (‘American Idol’ Top 9 finalist in 2021) as Magenta, Larkin Reilly (“A Chorus Line” Musical Theater Wichita) as Columbia, Benjamin Howes (Broadway’s [title of show] and “Scandalous”) as Narrator/Dr. Scott. Stanley Martin (Broadway’s “Aladdin”) is Eddie and Julia Joy (BCP’s “Mamma Mia!”) and Natalie Welch are phantoms.

The creative team also includes Jeffrey Perri (Scenic Design), Nicole V. Moody (Costume Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair and Wig Design), Travis McHale (Lighting Design), and Bart Fasbender (Sound Design). Musical Director is Luke Molloy. Kellian Frank is Production Stage Manager. Casting by Paul Hardt. The bus and theater package can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the box office 215-862-2121.

﻿ABOUT BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE





Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, reclaiming its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of “Company” starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” were named by Wall Street Journal to its “Best of Theatre” list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of “42nd Street” and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse “one of the best regional theaters on the East coast.” Box office records have been repeatedly broken by Signature Productions of “Steel Magnolias” directed by Marsha Mason, “Mamma Mia!” directed by John Tartaglia and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” “Million Dollar Quartet,” “42nd Street,” and “Guys & Dolls” (all directed by Hunter Foster). In 2021, the team developed and presented Candace Bushnell’s “Is There Still Sex in the City?,” which the Playhouse then partnered to move to New York. In 2023, the Playhouse has emerged from the pandemic with critically acclaimed productions including a new mounting of Jonathan Larson’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” which Robyn Goodman originally produced off-Broadway. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.

Photo credit: Maurya Joyce-Kershner