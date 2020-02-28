NEWSIES Comes to St. John's UCC

Hot off the press, Star of the Day will present the Tony Award-winning smash hit Newsies The Musical at St. John's UCC in Emmaus, PA, March 27 - April 5.

What happens when the youth who sell newspapers at the turn of the century decide to strike? Find out at Star of the Day this spring as the Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation Disney's Newsies The Musical hits the stage. Based on the real-life 1899 newsboys' strike, Disney's Newsies tells the story of the young people who struggle to sell newspapers to earn a living. As paper prices rise, they band together to take on the biggest names in New York media. This epic story comes to life with an explosion of song and dance - perfect for the entire family!

"We are presenting Newsies as an educational experience. That everyone deserves a voice at the table. That if you believe something is worth standing up for then, by all means, stand up!" ~ Kirsten Almeida, Director.

With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein, Disney's Newsies The Musical is a Disney Theatrical Productions stage musical based on the 1992 musical film Newsies. The show made its Broadway debut in 2012 and was an instant hit, winning two Tony Awards, recouping its initial investment of $5 million in seven months and becoming the fastest of any Disney musical on Broadway to turn a profit. In February and August 2017, a popular filmed stage version of the Broadway musical was also released in movie theatres nationwide.

Disney's Newsies The Musical will mark the beginning of Star of the Day's 6th Theatrical Season and first full season in their new home at St. John's UCC in Emmaus, PA. Performances are March 27, 28, April 3, 4 at 7:30PM and March 29 and April 5 at 2PM. St. John's is located at 139 N. 4th Street in Emmaus, PA.

Featuring a cast of 26, the show's vibrant creative team also includes co-choreographers Kirsten Almeida and Victoria Scialfa, Musical Director Phillip Wallens, Stage Manager Alexis Leon, and three production apprentices: Sophia Johnson-Grimes, Jillian Petrie, and Kyleigh Vicoso. The organization welcomes new set designer Mickey Brown to bring this late 19th century New York City setting to life.

The musical's hero Jack Kelly will be portrayed by Allentown residents Nathan Alexander. The musical's heroine and Jack's love interest Katherine Plumber will be portrayed by Salisbury's Kyleigh Vicoso. Making his stage debut as Pulitzer is Nathaniel Lawall. Appearing as the feisty theatre owner, Medda Larkin, is Charter Arts High School student Tessa Seals. Rounding out the cast is Connor Roberts, Jack Warnke, T.J. Seislove, Maggie Toner, Genevieve Goldberg, Courtney Bodnar, McKenna Shelly, Maura Mahmood, Alyzah Avila, Anthony Kompa, Alex Laudenslager, Maeve Yanes, Tyler Turansky, Buster Page, Abby Zellner, Abby Roth, Brynn Clark, Brian McDermott, Jadyn Fuentes, Mickey Brown, Parker Ryan, Sophia Johnson-Grimes, and Julisa Trinidad.

Star of the Day's mission to entertain, educate, encourage, and elevate community involvement through music, theatre, and dance. Our goal is to provide a professional and affordable theatre experience for the entire family.

Reserved seating. Tickets are on sale now. Adults $20, Seniors, $18, and Students $15. Student rush tickets are also available on Friday nights for young audience members under the age of 20 for $10. Student rush is available at the door only (subject to availability). Bring your group to the show. Discounted group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. Our venue is handicap accessible, family-friendly, bully-free, and offers free parking.

Disney's Newsies The Musical is sponsored by Never Grow Up Vacations, Steel Club, and Embassy Bank. It is being presented with permission from MTI of NYC.





