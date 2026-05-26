NEW PLAYS FESTIVAL at Charter Arts to Showcase Student-Written Works

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Student-written works and student-led production design are showcased at the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) 2026 New Plays Festival on May 29 at 7 PM.

This annual festival is an artistic endeavor in the school's theatre curriculum featuring four plays written, directed, and performed by upperclassmen theatre students and designed by production arts students. The event brings together skills acquired in script writing, directing and acting classes as students fully take on the challenges of creating new works for the stage.

This year's selected plays are:

BRAINS NOT INCLUDED

by Savannah Springer: It's 1988 and a group of flighty teens have planned a girls' weekend at a cabin in the woods, but the party is crashed by more than one unexpected guest.

THE FAMILY DINNER

by Alexandria Hutton: When Grandma Bon Bon announces that she's going to leave all her money to the one member of the family that impresses her the most, a family dinner devolves into a chaotic competition.

DOMINOES

by Tzariah Manns: Fiona cautions her friends not to open an old book with supernatural properties, but when Sam doesn't listen, it sets off a series of unexplained disappearances.

PIZZA MISSION

by Amiere Gray: Try as he might, Mikey can't beat his new video game, but with the help of his Best Friend, he gets his head out of the game just long enough to finally crack it.

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