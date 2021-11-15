Music Theatre Philly Announces New Roster Of Broadway-Style Dance and Theater Classes

Music Theatre Philly, the region's premiere, vibrant training ground for young artists in theatre and dance founded by professional Broadway performers and choreographers, is pleased to announce their Spring 2022 classes and programs for all ages, which will take place at the company's Center City Philadelphia studio, located at 262 S. 12th Street. Young artists of all ability and skill levels are welcome to register and attend Music Theatre philly's upcoming semester, with classes specifically and safely designed for the community.

"Music Theatre Philly's goal is to cultivate a creative, encouraging, and disciplined environment, while maintaining the integrity of musical theatre," notes the company's Executive Director Tim Popp. "Our programs are designed to build confidence, respect, and teamwork, while helping each individual find their personal voice through artistic training."

In addition to the company's popular training classes that will teach performers hit numbers from shows like Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, Hamilton, and Frozen, Music Theatre Philly is proud to launch their first ever in-house production company, MTP Presents, which will stage two full productions.

"We are thrilled to bring MTP Presents to our community," added Popp. "Building on their knowledge of acting, singing and dancing, young actors will experience an entire production process from auditions, rehearsals and a performance in this new program."

Co-created by Broadway's Mindy Doughery Baiada (Gypsy, A Chorus Line, Sondheim: The Birthday Concert) and Dann Dunn (Miracle on 34th Street, The Adventures Of Tom Sawyer, Sesame Street on Broadway), Music Theatre Philly classes are divided by age, which allows each group of students to feel confident that they are on the same playing field of development with their peers. Courses are instructed by industry pros, featuring artists who have worked at the region's premiere theaters.

MTP Presents is Music Theatre Philly's new production company for young actors in grades K - 12. Designed for the young actor ready to step into the spotlight, performers will work together with professional Directors, Choreographers, Music Directors and Designers to stage a fully produced musical. Building on their knowledge of acting, singing and dancing, young actors will experience an entire production process from auditions, rehearsals and a performance. "MTP Presents" culminates in a performance at a professional Philadelphia venue for family, friends, and theatre lovers throughout the city.

"MTP Presents" is divided into two companies: The Junior Company for actors in grades K - 3 and the Senior Company for actors in grades 4 - 12. Cast sizes for each company are kept intimate so that every actor has the opportunity to be featured.