Music Education Non-Profit, Musicopia, Gives Back This Giving Tuesday

On GivingTuesday, Tuesday, November 29, Musicopia did its part to give back to the community. Musicopia held an Instrument Give-Away Day at its instrument storage unit for teachers and administrators in the Philadelphia area to hand-select instruments and supplies for their students, schools, and classrooms. Musicopia gave away over 50 instruments and thousands of dollars' worth of additional equipment including stands, hardware, method books, and cases.

The teachers and administrators were thrilled to have an opportunity to provide instrument to their students that they would not have otherwise. Nozomi Imamura, a music teacher at the School District of Philadelphia shared, "Thank you to Musicopia for graciously donating these wonderful instruments. It means everything to all my students. They look forward to learning music every week. The more instruments I have, the more students I can reach. I am very grateful."

In addition to offering accessible opportunities for children and youth to participate in in-school music programs, the non-profit collects instruments donated through its Gift of Music Program. Over the past decade, the Gift of Music Program has collected and repaired more than 6,000 donated musical instruments. It has placed more than $1 million worth of new and repaired instruments with those students and schools who need them the most. These students would not otherwise have access to instruments and cannot afford to rent or buy one of their own.

Musicopia also encourages the community to give back throughout the holiday season by supporting their work and mission. To help the organization make it possible to give ALL children and youth in the Delaware Valley the opportunity to learn, play and own an instrument, consider donating at www.musicopia.net/donate.