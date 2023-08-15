MusiCoLab Announces Non-profit And Development Workshop Of New Musical GOOSEFEATHERS

MusiCoLab, founded in 2018 by Barbara Bellman and Seth Rozin, is pleased to announce it is now officially a non-profit organization with a 501(c)(3) status. The mission is dedicated to improving the climate for developing and showcasing new musical theater work and to cultivating a supportive community of musical theater creators for networking, professional and artistic development in the Philadelphia region.

Bellman said, “We are thrilled to have produced nine showcases featuring 100 songs by 50 regional composers and lyricists in such a short period of time, especially considering the time lost during the pandemic. And we're just getting started. From our experience, it is very clear that amazing work is being created here that deserves support.”

Rozin added, “The response has been excellent and it is very rewarding to present the works of so many talented individuals to our audiences. Now, we are proud to present our first developmental workshop of “Goosefeathers”, with music and lyrics by Charlie Gilbert and book by Steve Seyfried, on Saturday, August 26th at The Proscenium Theater at The Drake Theater in Philadelphia at 2 and 7 PM.” Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2258692®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmusicolab.ticketleap.com%2Fgoosefeathers?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

"Goosefeathers" is a high-energy comedy inspired by the characters, the situations and the lazzi (gags) of the Italian commedia dell’arte. This farcical tale of a ruby ring, a gold coin and a gaggle of geese is made even more hilarious by a special bit of theatrical magic: all seven characters in this fast-paced comedy are played by only three actors. In the workshop, the three roles will be played by Kirk German, Chelsea Cylinder and Henry Glejzer, and John Bellomo, associate professor of theater at West Chester University who specializes in the commedia, will direct.

MusiCoLab presents several different sorts of programming to serve its constituency of musical theater writers and creators. The best known of these are its New Musical Showcases, in which songs and selections from a variety of new musicals are presented. The most recent Showcase featured seven works by Philadelphia-area creative teams, performed by an ensemble of eight versatile singers and actors. In the future, MusiCoLab plans to present programs that feature more substantial 30-minute excerpts from musicals that are further along in their development. “Goosefeathers” is the first of what MusiCoLab anticipates will be a series of developmental readings, in which a new musical is presented in its entirety with a week of rehearsal and simple staging. It is ideal for shows in the final stages of development or ready to be picked up by a theater for a full production. Also in the works is the MusiCoLaboratory, a monthly meet-up for writers and composers where they can present work for one another and hone their skills in a supportive environment.

Programming Director Michael Bihovsky said about MusiCoLab, “As a composer myself, my work could stay in the computer with no pathway to investors and other creatives. With the existence of MusiCoLab, we are providing opportunities for good musicals to see the light of day. This is very hard to accomplish without an organization like this.”

Composer Charlie Gilbert, speaking of the goals that he and his collaborator Steve Seyfried have for “Goosefeathers,” said, “We make musical theater to thrill, enlighten and empower audiences of all ages. In this musical, we were inspired by the characters and comic situations of the classic commedia dell’arte. This sort of virtuoso clowning showcases the remarkable ability of the inventive performers who bring it to life. Our intention is to create a work that is compact and economical to produce, so that it can delight as many people as possible.”

CHARLIE GILBERT is a writer, composer and theater maker based in Philadelphia. For over thirty years, he taught musical theater at the University of the Arts. His 1979 musical “Assassins” was the source of the idea of the award-winning musical of the same name by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, and he wrote the songs for “Gemini the Musical” (Prince Music Theater, 2004, NYMF, 2007), adapted with Albert Innaurato from his hit comedy “Gemini.” His other works for the musical stage include “Watch The Birdie” (Philly Music Theatre Works, 2005), “A Tiny Miracle” (First Stage, 1999) and “Leading Lady” (book by P. Seth Bauer, developed at the University of the Arts and Drexel University, 2011-13). For over ten years, Charlie has been composer-in-residence for Enchantment Theatre Company, creating the scores for “Harold and the Purple Crayon,” “Peter Rabbit Tales,” and “The Phantom Tollbooth” among others. He currently serves as Executive Director of MusiCoLab. For more information, visit www.chasgilbert.com

STEVE SEYFRIED is a playwright, director, actor and teacher who has created more than twenty original plays and musicals for young audiences. His 50-year career in the theater has covered a lot of territory: teaching in high school and summer camps; acting gigs in summer stock, dinner and regional theater; numerous appearances on film, in commercials and in promotional print. His extensive work with youth led to the founding (along with his wife, Elise) of two theater companies, Family Stages in 1980 and the Rehoboth Summer Children's Theatre in 1982.

