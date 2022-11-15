Morgan James Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Called "the most promising young vocalist to come along so far this century" by The Wall Street Journal, Morgan James today revealed plans for a new album and tour in 2023. Nobody's Fool is due next spring, and the accompanying tour kicks off March 31 in Manchester, NH, and runs through May 23, 2023 in Baton Rouge.

Pre-sales for the tour begin tomorrow, with tickets available to the general public this Friday, Nov. 18. Local on-sale times may vary by venue. An itinerary is included below. For all details, visit https://www.morganjamesonline.com.

Nobody's Fool marks the third album that James recorded at Memphis Magnetic Studios live to tape, following 2020's Memphis Magnetic and 2021's A Very Magnetic Christmas. Additional details and a release date for the album will be released soon.

Earlier this year, James released Jesus Christ Superstar: Highlights From An All-Female Cast Recording, a project years in the making featuring Cynthia Erivo, Shoshana Bean, Debbie Gravitte, Ledisi, Bridget Everett, Orfeh and Debbie Gravitte. The project enlisted an all-female symphony orchestra, producers and engineers.

Morgan James: NOBODY'S FOOL TOUR 2023

*denotes Symphonic Soul date

March

31 - Manchester, NH - Palace Theatre

April

1 - Boston, MA - City Winery

2 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

6 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts

7 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton

8 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia

10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage

11 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Midtown

13 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago

14 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

15 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room Colectivo

17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota

18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota

22 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove Underground

28 - St. George, UT - Pops Performance

29 - Las Vegas, NV - Myron's Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instruments Museum

May

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Peppermint Club

3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall

6 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa

7 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa

10 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre

11 - Portland, OR - The Mission

12 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door

20 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn

23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre

25 - Destin, FL - Dugas Pavilion*

28 - Alys Beach, FL - Alys Beach Amphitheater*