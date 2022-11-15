Morgan James Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Called "the most promising young vocalist to come along so far this century" by The Wall Street Journal, Morgan James today revealed plans for a new album and tour in 2023. Nobody's Fool is due next spring, and the accompanying tour kicks off March 31 in Manchester, NH, and runs through May 23, 2023 in Baton Rouge.
Pre-sales for the tour begin tomorrow, with tickets available to the general public this Friday, Nov. 18. Local on-sale times may vary by venue. An itinerary is included below. For all details, visit https://www.morganjamesonline.com.
Nobody's Fool marks the third album that James recorded at Memphis Magnetic Studios live to tape, following 2020's Memphis Magnetic and 2021's A Very Magnetic Christmas. Additional details and a release date for the album will be released soon.
Earlier this year, James released Jesus Christ Superstar: Highlights From An All-Female Cast Recording, a project years in the making featuring Cynthia Erivo, Shoshana Bean, Debbie Gravitte, Ledisi, Bridget Everett, Orfeh and Debbie Gravitte. The project enlisted an all-female symphony orchestra, producers and engineers.
Morgan James: NOBODY'S FOOL TOUR 2023
*denotes Symphonic Soul date
March
31 - Manchester, NH - Palace Theatre
April
1 - Boston, MA - City Winery
2 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House
6 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts
7 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton
8 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia
10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage
11 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
12 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Midtown
13 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago
14 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael
15 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael
16 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room Colectivo
17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota
18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota
22 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove Underground
28 - St. George, UT - Pops Performance
29 - Las Vegas, NV - Myron's Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instruments Museum
May
2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Peppermint Club
3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall
6 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa
7 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa
10 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre
11 - Portland, OR - The Mission
12 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door
20 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn
23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre
25 - Destin, FL - Dugas Pavilion*
28 - Alys Beach, FL - Alys Beach Amphitheater*
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Philadelphia and Delaware Valley families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for a limited one weekend run Dec. 17-18.
P!NK has announced new 2023 summer stadium tour dates! The upcoming trek will include Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, and GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp. P!NK recently released her new single, 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again.' Later this month, P!NK will perform “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” on the 2022 American Music Awards.
Craftsman Row Saloon has announced the debut of their annual Christmas Pop-up that is bigger, brighter and has even more bling for the 2022 season. The Jewelers' Row restaurant and bar is known as Philadelphia's most festive sit-down restaurant.
Theatre Horizon in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is pleased to welcome the community to celebrate the season at their annual Holiday Concert, created and directed by Barrymore Award-winning performer Jessica Johnson. Johnson, who starred as Celie in Theatre Horizon's acclaimed 2018 production of The Color Purple, will be reunited with her former cast members during this limited-engagement special event, running December 9-11, 2022.
Vanessa Carlton Announces 2023 Future Pain Tour
November 15, 2022
“Future Pain” is off Vanessa’s latest album Love Is An Art produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips). Love Is An Art explores the eternal seesaw that is human connection: the push, the pull, the balance, the bottoming out. It's that constantly evolving nature of love, expectations and compassion.
Hailey Whitters Announces Headline RAISED TOUR
November 15, 2022
Rising country star Hailey Whitters announced the first leg of her headline RAISED TOUR that will kick off on February 23, 2023 in Bloomington, IN and includes three dates in her home state of Iowa. The tour is Whitters’ first headline run in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album RAISED that was released earlier this year.
ROZZI Unveils New Rendition of Alanis Morissette's 'Hand In My Pocket'
November 15, 2022
The record features all of the songs on the Berry and Hymn For Tomorrow EP’s plus four new tracks, including “Consequences” featuring Nile Rodgers, a new version of “I Guess I’m the Bad Guy Now” with Pentatonix’ Scott Hoying, and the compelling, sultry R&B single “Past Life” featuring PJ Morton which is out now.
Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group Announce Early 2023 Tour Dates
November 15, 2022
Following an extensive run of U.S. tour dates, four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett confirms an additional run of shows with his Acoustic Group in early 2023. Kicking off on January 31 in Santa Fe, NM, the tour includes stops at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX and at the Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston, TX.
VIDEO: Peacock Shares CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES Trailer
November 15, 2022
Directed by Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris), CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES is told through Casey’s account of the infamous investigation, trial and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison. Watch the new video trailer now!