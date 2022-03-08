March Melodic Madness Comes to Chris' Jazz Cafe

It's March Madness for music lovers at Chris' Jazz Café. On Saturday, March 19th the JD Walter Trio hits the stage with multi Grammy-nominated vocalist Tierney Sutton. JD Walter, a Pennsylvania native and acclaimed jazz singer, has been described as a purist and an innovator.

Walter shares the stage for one night only with 9-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Tierney Sutton, who has received a "Best Jazz Vocal Album" Grammy nod for every project she has released over the past decade. Known for her impeccable voice and imaginative treatments of The Great American Songbook, Sutton is heralded for her abilities as both a jazz storyteller and her ability to use her voice as an instrument.

On Saturday, March 26th international jazz star Stacey Kent, who has legions of fans worldwide, graces Chris' stage. Kent has racked up a host of honors and awards including a Grammy nomination, Platinum, Double-Gold and Gold-selling albums that have reached a series of No. 1 chart positions during the span of her career.

Her album, I Know I Dream: The Orchestral Sessions (Sony) has had more than 40 million streams, won "Album of the Year" in the vocal category at the 2018 Jazz Japan Awards, and received glowing reviews, including a coveted five stars in Downbeat, and was described by All About Jazz as "intoxicating understatement at its finest...one more jewel in a discography with many, it's one that deserves singling out for its luster."

"Dinner and Show packages" and General Admission tickets are on sale now for all shows (beverages, tax & gratuity not included). Please check the website for ticket prices and arrival times. All tickets are premium seating. "Pay-As-You-Wish" streaming is also available via https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/PhillyJazz or Venmo: @ChrisJazz-Café. All guests must show proof of vaccination with a photo ID to gain entry.

Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019, making it Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. To learn more or to make reservations, call 215.568.3131 or visit http://www.ChrisJazzCafe.com.