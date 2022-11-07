Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Made in Philadelphia Announces Vendors and Artists for Holiday Season at Dilworth

Made in Philadelphia Announces Vendors and Artists for Holiday Season at Dilworth

Shop gifts and products that can’t be found at a usual shopping mall - including artwork, home goods, ornaments, sweets, toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations, and more.

Nov. 07, 2022  

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will once again return to Dilworth Park from Saturday, November 19, 2022 to Sunday, January 1, 2023. Dozens of artisans, designers, and small businesses from the greater Philadelphia region will offer decorations, fashion, and gifts inside white, festively lit tents. Visitors will have the unique chance to shop gifts and products that can't be found at a usual shopping mall - including artwork, home goods, ornaments, sweets, toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations, and more. There will be something for everyone on Santa's list! After exploring the large selection of local vendors, Philly Phamous Foods is a great spot to enjoy Philadelphia inspired favorites like roast pork sandwiches, or locally crafted sodas and snacks. The Market will be back in conjunction with other attractions like the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink, the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, the "Deck the Hall" Light Show presented by Independence Blue Cross, and the Wintergarden at Dilworth Park. Along with the Christmas Village vendors in the City Hall Courtyard and North Broad section, both holiday markets will complement each other and turn Center City Philadelphia into an extravagant winter wonderland! The open-air pop-up market is curated by organizers of Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America, which will also be set up across the street in LOVE Park for its 15th season. Admission to the Market is free.

For additional information, follow @philaholidays on Instagram, like Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market on Facebook and visit www.madeinphila.com for more information. Beat the weekend crowds - weekday visits are strongly recommended!

"Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is returning for the 2022 season - with local vendors from the city and tri-state region showcasing their handmade gifts," said market organizer Thomas Bauer. "By buying unique goods at our market at Dilworth Park, visitors get the chance to support diverse artists as well as local small businesses from all over the Greater Philadelphia area. As always, we have amazing vendors returning for the 2022 season in addition to new crafters joining the market. We're excited to share the most wonderful time of the year with all our visitors!"

Please find a sneak preview of the vendors that will be back in 2022:

Tuck-Ins: Inside-out s'mores on a stick
Philly Makers: Jewelry, pottery & unique bags
Astro Vinyl Art: Vinyl record art
Really Reel Ginger: Ginger crumble and beverages
Native Sun Companies: Skincare products & candles
City Totes: Handmade totes & purses
Accent Aroma: Hand-poured gel candles
The Philly Tarot Deck: Art & Illustrations
Tiger Snake Vintage: Vintage clothing and accessories
Crafts Dept. Philly: Pottery, jewelry & art
Joyful Revolt Art & Gifts: Bold Art, Gifts & candles

Look for more vendors to be announced as opening day approaches.

For more information about all the activities that will take place this season at Dilworth Park please click the link below for the press release by CCD:

https://www.centercityphila.org/pressroom/winter-attractions-return-to-dilworth-park-this-november

2022 EVENT DATES:


First Day: Saturday, November 19, 2022
Last Day: Sunday, January 1, 2023

2022 HOURS:

Sunday - Thursday: 11:00am - 7:00pm
Friday - Saturday: 11:00am - 8:00pm
Thanksgiving Day: 9:00am - 5:00pm
Christmas Eve: 11:00am - 5:00pm

LOCATION:

Dilworth Park at the West Side of City Hall Philadelphia
1 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA

COVID-19:

Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit. The CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from Coronavirus. Guests should evaluate their own risk in determining whether to attend. People who show no symptoms can spread Coronavirus if they are infected, any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to Coronavirus. By coming to the market, you acknowledge and agree that you assume these inherent risks associated with attendance.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES

Facebook:
@madeinphila

Instagram:
@philaholidays

WEBSITE:
www.madeinphila.com

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Special Offer: NAMASTE B$TCHES at Franklin Music Hall Photo
Special Offer: NAMASTE B$TCHES at Franklin Music Hall
Special Offer: Teresa Giudice and Melissa Pfeister bring live Podcast to Franklin Music Hall
Special Offer: CRAZY FOR YOU at Narberth Community Theatre Photo
Special Offer: CRAZY FOR YOU at Narberth Community Theatre
Special Offer: NCT's CRAZY FOR YOU® OPENS THIS FRIDAY
Opera Philadelphia Channel Presents PASSION OF SCROOGE, Streams Through January 8 Photo
Opera Philadelphia Channel Presents PASSION OF SCROOGE, Streams Through January 8
During Festival O22, Opera Philadelphia showcased films from opera companies and creators across the country in the inaugural Opera on Film series.
Temple Theaters Shares MFA Directors CHEKHOV SHORTS Photo
Temple Theaters Shares MFA Directors' CHEKHOV SHORTS
Don't sell yourself short - you deserve to see what Temple's talented directing master's students are bringing to life this fall. Four of Temple's MFA directors unite for an evening of scenes and monologues from one of the greatest playwrights of all time: Anton Chekhov.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Opera Philadelphia Channel Presents PASSION OF SCROOGE, Streams Through January 8Opera Philadelphia Channel Presents PASSION OF SCROOGE, Streams Through January 8
November 4, 2022

During Festival O22, Opera Philadelphia showcased films from opera companies and creators across the country in the inaugural Opera on Film series.
Temple Theaters Shares MFA Directors' CHEKHOV SHORTSTemple Theaters Shares MFA Directors' CHEKHOV SHORTS
November 4, 2022

Don't sell yourself short - you deserve to see what Temple's talented directing master's students are bringing to life this fall. Four of Temple's MFA directors unite for an evening of scenes and monologues from one of the greatest playwrights of all time: Anton Chekhov.
New Northern Liberties Farmers Market Pop-Up To Debut At Piazza in Time for ThanksgivingNew Northern Liberties Farmers Market Pop-Up To Debut At Piazza in Time for Thanksgiving
November 4, 2022

The Food Trust, in collaboration with The Piazza and Northern Liberties Business Improvement District, will debut a special Northern Liberties Farmers’ Market on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm.
Northern Liberties Presents Giant Neighborhood Art Crawl with Return of Artists at Work on Second Saturday
November 4, 2022

Northern Liberties Business Improvement District announces the return of Artists at Work on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.
2022-2023 Performance Schedule Announced For Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute2022-2023 Performance Schedule Announced For Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute
November 4, 2022

The nationally respected Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute (PYOMI) returns for its 83rd Season determined to resume its energetic, high pace schedule of performances by young musicians. With two new ensembles – Philadelphia Youth Symphonic Band and Philadelphia Youth Jazz Orchestra, the Institute is extending more unparalleled performance experiences and opportunities to a larger, more diverse student population across the tri-state area. 