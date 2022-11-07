Made in Philadelphia Announces Vendors and Artists for Holiday Season at Dilworth

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will once again return to Dilworth Park from Saturday, November 19, 2022 to Sunday, January 1, 2023. Dozens of artisans, designers, and small businesses from the greater Philadelphia region will offer decorations, fashion, and gifts inside white, festively lit tents. Visitors will have the unique chance to shop gifts and products that can't be found at a usual shopping mall - including artwork, home goods, ornaments, sweets, toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations, and more. There will be something for everyone on Santa's list! After exploring the large selection of local vendors, Philly Phamous Foods is a great spot to enjoy Philadelphia inspired favorites like roast pork sandwiches, or locally crafted sodas and snacks. The Market will be back in conjunction with other attractions like the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink, the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, the "Deck the Hall" Light Show presented by Independence Blue Cross, and the Wintergarden at Dilworth Park. Along with the Christmas Village vendors in the City Hall Courtyard and North Broad section, both holiday markets will complement each other and turn Center City Philadelphia into an extravagant winter wonderland! The open-air pop-up market is curated by organizers of Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America, which will also be set up across the street in LOVE Park for its 15th season. Admission to the Market is free.



For additional information, follow @philaholidays on Instagram, like Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market on Facebook and visit www.madeinphila.com for more information. Beat the weekend crowds - weekday visits are strongly recommended!



"Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is returning for the 2022 season - with local vendors from the city and tri-state region showcasing their handmade gifts," said market organizer Thomas Bauer. "By buying unique goods at our market at Dilworth Park, visitors get the chance to support diverse artists as well as local small businesses from all over the Greater Philadelphia area. As always, we have amazing vendors returning for the 2022 season in addition to new crafters joining the market. We're excited to share the most wonderful time of the year with all our visitors!"



Please find a sneak preview of the vendors that will be back in 2022:



Tuck-Ins: Inside-out s'mores on a stick

Philly Makers: Jewelry, pottery & unique bags

Astro Vinyl Art: Vinyl record art

Really Reel Ginger: Ginger crumble and beverages

Native Sun Companies: Skincare products & candles

City Totes: Handmade totes & purses

Accent Aroma: Hand-poured gel candles

The Philly Tarot Deck: Art & Illustrations

Tiger Snake Vintage: Vintage clothing and accessories

Crafts Dept. Philly: Pottery, jewelry & art

Joyful Revolt Art & Gifts: Bold Art, Gifts & candles



Look for more vendors to be announced as opening day approaches.



For more information about all the activities that will take place this season at Dilworth Park please click the link below for the press release by CCD:



https://www.centercityphila.org/pressroom/winter-attractions-return-to-dilworth-park-this-november

2022 EVENT DATES:



First Day: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Last Day: Sunday, January 1, 2023



2022 HOURS:



Sunday - Thursday: 11:00am - 7:00pm

Friday - Saturday: 11:00am - 8:00pm

Thanksgiving Day: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Christmas Eve: 11:00am - 5:00pm



LOCATION:



Dilworth Park at the West Side of City Hall Philadelphia

1 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA



COVID-19:



Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit. The CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from Coronavirus. Guests should evaluate their own risk in determining whether to attend. People who show no symptoms can spread Coronavirus if they are infected, any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to Coronavirus. By coming to the market, you acknowledge and agree that you assume these inherent risks associated with attendance.



SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES



Facebook:

@madeinphila



Instagram:

@philaholidays



WEBSITE:

www.madeinphila.com