MY ALLOWANCE to Premiere at Philadelphia Fringe Festival

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Gather around a table for My Allowance as ordinary objects and their erotic histories come to life, on September 12-27 during the Philly Fringe. Beanie babies and leather gear find new meaning as we reflect on: what we are saving our 'allowance' for these days?

Philadelphia's avant-garde artist Thomas Choinacky will premiere this humorous and kinky object theater where personal artifacts (bought with pocket money) hold peculiar memories. In the Queen Memorial Building everyone gets a front row seat to My Allowance in this intimate show where 'toy story' secrets come alive for just ten audience members at a time!

My Allowance transforms a Grays Ferry art studio into an up-close performance where objects and toy stories transform right before your eyes. My Allowance weaves nostalgia for the 1990s, sexual exploration, and queer history as tchotchkes hold hilarious and evocative memories. Created by Thomas Choinacky (they/he), current artist in residence of the Leather Archives & Museum in Chicago, they contemplate the value of ordinary objects: 'Why can't I let go of the my giant Beanie baby collection?!' In this world premiere, the nostalgia shifts from honoring and archiving to resistance and desecration.

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