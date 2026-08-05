AN ACOUSTIC POP PUNK SING-ALONG to Play Da Vinci Art Alliance for Fringe Fest

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At this year's Philadelphia Fringe Festival, James Haro and Kat Siciliano will be bringing their passion for infectious hooks and power chords to the historic Da Vinci Art Alliance (DVAA) to give audiences a unique interactive musical experience.

On Sunday, September 27, 2026, Haro and Siciliano are presenting An Acoustic Pop Punk Sing-Along, celebrating the genre and examining its timeliness with an evening of energetic, stripped-down arrangements of radio mainstays and forgotten favorites. The show also offers a projection screen with lyrics so audiences can fully belt out the words along with the musicians.

The show will be hosted at the DVAA building where audiences will have the opportunity to view the exhibits in the galleries before and after the event. Half of all ticket sale proceeds will be donated to the arts organization. DVAA, founded in 1931, occupies the historic three-floor row home in the Bella Vista neighborhood and offers rotating exhibitions, a residency program, and sliding-scale artist membership.

Both singer-songwriter hosts return to the Philly Fringe Festival and have created or participated in seven Fringe productions between them – including Siciliano's musical Eve, which won an audience-choice Fringie Award for Theater at the 2023 festival. The duo recently collaborated on a Green Day themed show (Green Day Acoustic Sing-Along Night) at Plays & Players Theatre in April that brought out a crowd of passionate fans who fully bought into the participation element. For Haro and Siciliano, this made a broader pop punk sing-along for the Philly Fringe a logical choice.

While the set list will remain a secret until the night of the show, Haro gives this as a preview, “We believe the music speaks to this moment where things feel uncertain, people's humanity is disregarded, and reality is changing all the time. We are bringing a selection of songs that we think people need right now and hope to provide a different perspective on the songs upon walking away.” Haro also hosted a Jimmy Eat World Tribute Night at the Fringe Bar in the FringeArts building last October.

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