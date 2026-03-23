MINIBALL 2026 to Feature New and Veteran Performers in Philadelphia

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Cannonball's Miniball will return April 16 – 19 at Christ Church Neighborhood House and Icebox! A four-day microfestival of multi-genre performances, Miniball features Cannonball encores and new works with fourteen distinct offerings between the two venues. Get a sneak peak of all-new performances from Philly performance legends alongside roofshaking out-of-town projects and hidden gems from emerging artists. General Admission tickets are $25 with sliding scale tickets from $5-$50.

Highlighted performances include: //shrouded, a new work from Jaamil Olawale Kosoko described as “a living poetic sculpture and an immersive dance work” which will premiere at Lincoln Center after its Miniball run, Exercise 4 by tap dancer and scholar Michael Love, and a compilation of contemporary circus work A Time Rebellion by Alyssa Bigbee.

Miniball 2026 has been programmed by Nick Jonczak, Gabe Preston, Mason Rosenthal, and Vanessa Kamp, members of Cannonball's Rotating Producer Cohort. To learn more about Cannonball's innovative model of artist to artist presentation and community curation, please visit https://www.cannonballfestival.org/leadership.

Thursday, April 16

Location: Christ Church Neighborhood House

6pm, Miniball Opening Night gets started with Perceptions by Elias Gurrola

7:30pm, Invited Dress: the Homegoing by Miss Gender

8:30pm, Cast Off! Fundraiser - Join us for drinks and fun and games at our fundraising party.

Friday, April 17

Location: Christ Church Neighborhood House

6pm, TUZLUK by Izzy Sazak (60 mins)

7:30pm, The Orange Tree by Philly Clown Slam Productions (60 mins)

9pm, Changing My Major to Joan by Boris Dansbury (60 mins)

Location: Icebox

7:30pm, //shrouded by Jaamil Olawale Kosoko (60 mins)

Saturday, April 18

Location: Christ Church Neighborhood House

12pm, SaturPLAY by LaNeshe Miller-White (60 mins)

2pm, A Time Rebellion by Alyssa Bigbee (45 mins)

3:30, Exercise 4 by Michael J. Love (60 mins)

5pm, New work by Linnea Bond (60 mins)

6:30pm, Kingdom Come by Erin Amlicke (60 mins)

Location: Icebox

5pm, //shrouded by Jaamil Olawale Kosoko (60 mins)

8pm, //shrouded by Jaamil Olawale Kosoko (60 mins)

Sunday, April 19

Location: Christ Church Neighborhood House

2:30pm, The Orange Tree by Philly Clown Slam Productions (60 mins)

4pm, Pit Fractal by Rose Carver (45 min)

5:30pm, Glean Glitter Gonna Die by CAROL Performance Group (60 mins)

7pm, Changing My Major to Joan by Boris Dansbury (60 mins)

8:30pm, Volta by The Hum Ensemble (60 mins)

Location: Icebox

5:30pm, //shrouded by Jaamil Olawale Kosoko (60 mins)