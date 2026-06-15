MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to Open Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival's 35th Season

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Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival (PSF) kicks off the Main Stage season of its 2026 Summer Theatre Series and celebrates its landmark 35th anniversary with the long-awaited musical Million Dollar Quartet, running Now through June 28 at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of DeSales University in Center Valley, PA.

Directed by Jim Helsinger, Artistic Director of Orlando Shakespeare Theater and a longtime favorite of Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival audiences as both a director and actor, the production reunites a cast of actor-musicians who have performed Million Dollar Quartet in regional theaters, national tours, and cruise productions across the country. Several cast members have portrayed these iconic musicians hundreds of times, bringing to the Lehigh Valley a rare musical chemistry developed through years of performing these roles.

Million Dollar Quartet tells the true story of one extraordinary night at Sun Records in Memphis, when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis gathered for an impromptu jam session on December 4, 1956. Guided by legendary producer Sam Phillips, the evening became one of the most celebrated moments in rock 'n' roll history.

The musical captures these artists at pivotal moments in their young careers: Presley balancing fame and artistic freedom, Cash searching for his voice, Perkins chasing the success of 'Blue Suede Shoes,' and Lewis exploding onto the scene with his wild piano style. At the center of it all is Phillips, the visionary producer whose eye for talent helped shape the sound of American music.

The score features more than 20 rock 'n' roll classics, including 'Blue Suede Shoes,' 'I Walk the Line,' 'Great Balls of Fire,' 'Hound Dog,' 'Long Tall Sally,' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On.'

PSF's production stars seasoned performer-musicians whose careers have been steeped in the music and storytelling of Million Dollar Quartet.

Dominique Scott takes on the explosive role of Jerry Lee Lewis and also serves as music director for the production. Scott returns to Pennsylvania after appearing as Drew in the Rock of Ages national tour. His credits include Million Dollar Quartet, Bandstand, Miss Saigon, and Kinky Boots.

Jeremy Sevelovitz, a multi-instrumentalist known for more than 20 regional productions of Million Dollar Quartet, plays Carl Perkins. His stage work also includes Beau: The Musical (Off-Broadway/Adirondack Theater Festival), Chasing the Song (La Jolla), and productions at Goodspeed, Florida Rep, and Actor's Playhouse.

Nick Voss stars as Elvis Presley. Voss first gained international attention on FOX's The X Factor with his performance of Elvis's 'Trouble.' He has since appeared on television series including Burn Notice, Talia in the Kitchen, and Every Witch Way, while performing Million Dollar Quartet and Burn the Floor for audiences nationwide.

Chance Michael Wall plays Johnny Cash. He is the creator and performer of Broadway Unplugged for Norwegian Cruise Line. In addition to previous performances in Million Dollar Quartet, Wall's regional credits include Little Shop of Horrors, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and The Winter's Tale.

Portraying the legendary producer Sam Phillips is John Gardiner, whose Broadway credits include Jersey Boys and A Bronx Tale. He has toured nationally with The Lion King, Jersey Boys, A Bronx Tale, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Chuck Zayas revisits the role of Brother Jay Perkins. An original Million Dollar Quartet cast member, he performed in the show's first national tour and has appeared in thousands of performances nationwide.

Rounding out the cast, Mike Lucchetti plays Fluke. This production marks his 24th time performing the role in Million Dollar Quartet, including the national tour. Shannon Mullen plays Dyanne, whose Broadway career includes A Bronx Tale and Pretty Woman, as well as national tours of Hairspray, Legally Blonde, and Rock of Ages.

Joining Helsinger and Scott on the creative team are Guitar Tech Adam DelMedico, Sound Designer David M. Greenberg, Lighting Designer Eric T. Haugen, Scenic Designer Bert Scott, and Costume Designer Lisa Zinni. George Hamrah serves as Production Stage Manager, with Gabrielle Blanton as Assistant Stage Manager.

Million Dollar Quartet previews June 10 and 11, opens Friday, June 12, and runs through June 28.

An audio described and open captioned performance will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2:00pm.

Additional highlights:

· Join the cast for a champagne toast following the opening night performance on Friday, June 12.

· Post-show discussions and talk-backs with the actors will follow the Thursday, June 18 and June 25 performances.

· Epilogues are free behind-the-scenes discussions open to all. The Million Dollar Quartet epilogue will take place on Saturday, June 20, at 10:00am.

· The Director's Dinner, a specialty dinner themed to the play featuring behind-the-scenes insights from director Jim Helsinger, will take place Thursday, June 11, at 5:00pm. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling the box office.

About Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

Founded in 1992, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival is the Lehigh Valley's Professional Equity Theatre hosted on the campus of DeSales University, and the Official Shakespeare Festival of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, featuring acclaimed actors from Broadway, television, and film, and is the summer home to over 200 artists from around the country, including winners and nominees of the Tony, Obie, Emmy, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Jefferson, and Barrymore Awards. PSF's mission is to enrich, engage, entertain, and inspire the widest possible audience through professional productions of classic, contemporary, and Shakespearean works, along with educational programming and mentorship opportunities for emerging artists.

Artistic Leadership:

CASEY William Gallagher (Managing Director) started his journey with PSF in 1994, and over four decades, he was involved with close to 200 productions and worked with over 2,200 actors, administrators, artists, and artisans. Before serving as managing director, he worked as a box office intern, a stage management intern, assistant house manager, box office manager, company manager, assistant producer, director of development, and general manager. Casey worked with Festival Founder Jerry Schubert, former Producing Artistic Director Patrick Mulcahy, and now co-leads PSF with Artistic Director Jason King Jones. Beyond PA Shakespeare, Casey was treasurer for the Shakespeare Theatre Association, director of audience services for People's Light, worked for 1812 Productions and Fringe Arts, and was a peer panelist for the New Jersey Council on the Arts as well as a judge for the Greater Philadelphia Barrymore Awards for excellence in theatre. Casey was a board member for Civic Theatre of Allentown and People's Light and is currently a member of the PSF Board of Directors.

Jason King Jones (Artistic Director) is entering his fourth season as PSF Artistic Director, where he has directed Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead, The Tempest, The Last Five Years, the 'Play On!' Community Tour: Much Ado About Nothing, and Winnie-the-Pooh & Friends, which he also wrote. Additional writing credits include last season's The Princess and The Frog Prince and its sequel, Sheila the Magical, and a new adaptation of Goldoni's The Servant of Two Masters, which he directed for DeSales Act One Productions. Prior to moving to the Lehigh Valley with his family, Jason spent ten years at Maryland's Olney Theatre Center, where he served as Senior Associate Artistic Director and Artistic Director of National Players. In the past twenty-seven years, Jason has directed over eighty productions, mentored hundreds of early-career theatremakers, and established various educational programs. He is an Acting Company alumnus, a proud member of the PSF Board, the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit & Business Partners Council, the Lehigh Valley Drama Club, and the executive committee of the Shakespeare Theatre Association. Jason holds a BFA in Theatre Performance from Missouri State and an MFA in Directing from Boston University.

Cast

John Gardiner (Sam Phillips)* Broadway: Jersey Boys (Tommy DeVito), A Bronx Tale (Carmine). National Tours: The Lion King (Timon), Jersey Boys (Tommy DeVito), A Bronx Tale (Rudy the Voice), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Neil Bogart). Regional: Orlando Shakes, Romeo & Juliet (Lord Capulet); Theatre Aspen, Mamma Mia! (Harry Bright); Theatre By The Sea, The Sound of Music (Max Detweiler); Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Million Dollar Quartet (Sam Phillips); Alabama Shakespeare Festival, The Tempest (Ferdinand), Arms & The Man (Bluntschli); Geva Theatre, A Christmas Carol (Young Scrooge); St. Michael's Playhouse, She Stoops to Conquer (Tony Lumpkin), Greater Tuna (Arles, Vera, Petey, etc.), Big River (Huck Finn). TV: All My Children, The Secret Lives of Stepford Wives. BA: Northern Kentucky University / MFA: University of Alabama. IG @GardinerNYC

Mike Lucchetti (Fluke) is a professional drummer hailing from the Poconos, PA. Some of his favorite credits include the Sweet Charity National Tour, Rock Of Ages, The Buddy Holly Story as Jerry Alison, The Vans Warped Tour, and the Wu-Tang Clan national tour. This production marks his 24th time performing the role of Fluke in Million Dollar Quartet, including the national tour. When not on land you can find him at sea cruising around the world as a guest entertainer with The Rave-On's a tribute to Buddy Holly and 50's rock and roll extravaganza.

Shannon Mullen (Dyanne)* is a professional actor and choreographer based in New York City. She has performed on Broadway and served as dance captain in both A Bronx Tale and Pretty Woman. She has toured on the Broadway National Tours of Hairspray (Tammy), Legally Blonde (Brooke Wyndham) and Rock of Ages (Sherrie). Most recently, Shannon has workshopped and been seen in the out of town tryout for 'Come Fall in Love' at The Old Globe and 'Hard Road to Heaven' at Bucks County Playhouse which are both slated to come to NYC in the near future. In addition to her performing, Shannon is an esteemed choreographer. She has choreographed and been the associate director for regional productions of A Bronx Tale, Head Over Heels and Footloose. @smullen312

Dominique Scott (Jerry Lee Lewis)* is excited to make his grand return to Pennsylvania, where he was last seen as Drew on the Rock of Ages tour. Stage credits include: Million Dollar Quartet, Hedwig, Bandstand, Miss Saigon and Kinky Boots. When he's not acting, Dom is on the road with his band and the DOM SCOTT EXPERIENCE show. @domscottrocks

Jeremy Sevelovitz (Carl Perkins)* is a native New Yorker, Miami transplant, and graduate of the Hartt School of Music (Hartford, CT); Theatrical credits include: Beau: The Musical (Off-Broadway/Adirondack Theater Festival), Chasing The Song (La Jolla), Hello! My Baby (Goodspeed), Comedy of Tenors (Florida Rep), Escape To Margaritaville (Actor's Playhouse), Woody Guthrie's American Song (Penobscot Theater Co.), as well as over 20 regional productions of Million Dollar Quartet. TV/ Film credits include: Beau: The Musical (TBD Productions) & Billions (Showtime). As a multi-instrumentalist, he has played with several different groups, spanning many genres from pop to rock to blues and country. He also released a collection of original music in 2014, entitled 'Devils & Kings'. In 2018, he helped found and launch Tundra Productions, crafting tribute concerts and shows across the country; as well as offering acting/vocal/instrument instruction. Instagram: @jeremy.sevelovitz // www.jeremysevelovitz.com

Nick Voss (Elvis Presley)* is an American actor who became internationally known in 2011 performing on the FOX Network TV show 'The X- Factor' singing Elvis Presley's

'Trouble'. In following years Nick has appeared on many television shows such as USA Networks Burn Notice, Nickelodeon's Talia in the Kitchen, and Every Witch Way. Nick's been performing in Million Dollar Quartet and Burn The Floor for the past 7 years on Norwegian Cruise Lines and various theaters throughout the nation.

Chance Michael Wall (Johnny Cash)* originally from Georgia, Chance is a New York based actor and musician. Chance is jazzed to be with you here at PSF. Cruise Ship: Broadway Unplugged (Creator), Norwegian Cruise Line. Regional: Million Dollar Quartet (Carl Perkins/Music Director), Maltz Jupiter Theatre; Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour), Rocky Mountain Rep; Nice Work if You Can Get It (Jimmy Winters), Peach State Summer Theatre; and The Winter's Tale (Second Gentleman), Texas Shakespeare Festival. @chancemichaelwall

Chuck Zayas (Brother Jay Perkins)* is delighted to revisit the role of Jay Perkins in his debut at PSF. A founding MDQ cast member and veteran of thousands of shows and the first national tour, he has been performing on stage and in the studio with many bands for more than thirty years in the roles of bassist, singer, songwriter, bandleader, sideman, session player, and producer. From his skills on both upright and electric bass in original bands Rocket 88 and GoGo Zero, to his roots Blues/Rockabilly band, The Midnight Ramblers, his passion for this music is clear.

Creative and Design Team

Jim Helsinger (Director)* PSF directing credits: The Mystery of Irma Vep, The Hound of the Baskervilles, Lend Me a Tenor, and A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tempest and others. Acting at PSF: Stephano (The Tempest), Lady Bracknell (The Importance of Being Earnest), Malvolio (Twelfth Night), Dogberry (Much Ado About Nothing), and more. Off-Broadway: The Death and Life of Sherlock Holmes, The Taming of the Shrew, The Contrast. Regional: title roles in Cyrano de Bergerac, Hamlet, Dracula, Henry V. Television credits: From the Earth to the Moon, Sheena, Queen of the Jungle, Noah Knows Best, Mortal Kombat. Helsinger is the Artistic Director of the Orlando Shakespeare Theater in partnership with UCF.

Dominique Scott (Music Director)* is excited to make his grand return to Pennsylvania, where he was last seen as Drew on the Rock of Ages tour. Stage credits include: Million Dollar Quartet, Hedwig, Bandstand, Miss Saigon and Kinky Boots. When he's not acting, Dom is on the road with his band and the DOM SCOTT EXPERIENCE show. @domscottrocks

Bert Scott (Scenic Designer) Recent Off Broadway: I Ought To Be in Pictures, God of Carnage, Brecht on Brecht, The Artificial Jungle and The Fourth Wall. Regional/other: Barrington Stage Company, Palm Beach Dramaworks, Orlando Rep, Orlando Shakespeare, Florida Rep, North Shore Music Theatre, Theatre by the Sea, Stages St. Louis, The Mark Twain Playhouse, North Carolina Shakespeare Festival, Triad Stage, The Opera Company of Philadelphia, Nickelodeon and Norwegian Cruise Lines. Bert is a professor of theatre at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

Lisa Zinni (Costume Designer) has designed many PSF productions over the years. Some favorites include: The Tempest, Shakespeare in Love, Evita, Sweeney Todd, Le Mis, Macbeth, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Importance of Being Earnest and The Mystery of Irma Vep. Designer Broadway: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, Off Broadway: Kowalski, Is there still Sex in the City, Other Design credits include Sing Street at the Lyric Hammersmith London, West Side Story at the IHI stage around in Tokyo, Breaking Bricks and Remember our Song for the Tulsa Ballet, Orlando Shakes, Walnut Street Theatre, Arden Theatre Company, Riverside Theatre Vero, Bucks County Playhouse, Bristol Riverside Theatre, The George Street Playhouse. Broadway Associate Costume Designer for Giant, The Roommate, Six The Musical, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Cats, School Of Rock, An American In Paris, The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Glass Menagerie, Rent, and Hair. Lisazinni.Com

Eric T. Haugen (Lighting Designer) In past PSF seasons, Eric has designed the lighting for some of the more memorable PSF productions such as: Crazy for You, Ragtime, Evita, West Side Story, Les Miserables, Fiddler on the Roof, Oklahoma!, Sweeney Todd, South Pacific, Dracula: The Journal of Jonathan Harker, King Lear, Amadeus, and My Fair Lady, among others. His theatrical lighting has been seen Off-Broadway and in regional theatres across the country. Through his company, Luminous Design Studios, Eric provides lighting designs for television, themed entertainment, and architectural projects worldwide. Eric is an Associate Professor of Lighting Design at DeSales University and is thrilled to be teaching the next generation of designers. LD-Studios.com

David M. Greenberg (Sound Designer) is excited to be back at PSF for his sixth season. PSF: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Much Ado About Nothing, Sense and Sensibility, The Tempest (Sound Designer/Composer). Lecturer of Sound Engineering at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, member of Theatre Sound Designers and Composers Association (TSDCA) and Audio Engineering Society (AES).

George Hamrah (Production Stage Manager)* is a graduate of Allegheny College and The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. A 30+ year AEA member, he has worked as a Stage Manager at theaters throughout the East Coast, including Orlando Shakes, Trinity Rep, The Barter Theatre, Orlando Theatre Project, Florida Rep, Arena Stage, Acadia Rep, Disney and Royal Caribbean. George currently serves as Director of Production for Orlando Shakes.

Gabrielle Blanton (Assistant Stage Manager)* is excited for her first season at PSF this summer! Regional (selected): Orlando Shakes, Anna in the Tropics (stage manager) & A Christmas Carol (stage manager); Utah Shakespeare Festival, Ragtime (production assistant) & Trouble in Mind (assistant stage manager); Alliance Theatre, Max Makes a Million (production assistant).

Adam DelMedico (Guitar Tech) is excited to be in PA for the first time! Regional: Theatre West End, Jesus Christ Superstar (Caiaphas); Osceola Arts, Million Dollar Quartet (Johnny Cash); Orlando Shakes, Million Dollar Quartet (Carl/Johnny/Elvis U/S + guitar tech); Athens Theater, Legally Blonde (Kyle); Theatre West End, Cabaret (Ernst), Icehouse Theater, Guys and Dolls (Benny), Florida Theatrical Association, Blood Brothers (Mickey); Garden Theater, Ragtime (Harry Houdini). Full time actor/musician at Universal Studios

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