Lyric Fest Presents MY FAVORITE THINGS at The Academy Of Vocal Arts

Lyric Fest-the only performing arts organization in the Mid-Atlantic region with a primary focus on song in all its varied expression-concludes its 2021-22 season with a program entitled My Favorite Things featuring soprano Jennifer Aylmer together with pianist Laura Ward on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 7:00pm at the Academy of Vocal Arts (AVA).

The concert of Jennifer and Laura's favorite, unforgettable and often humorous songs includes Peter Hilliard and Matt Boresi's song cycle Dead Mall Ballades, which was composed specifically for Ms. Aylmer, as well as Karl Hinze and Patrick Spencer's What A Way To Go, commissioned by Lyric Fest. Also on the program are Sebastien Yradier's El Arreglito, and Vernon Duke's Just Like A Man, plus works by Schubert, Bizet and Irving Berlin.

All audience members are invited to celebrate with a wine reception in the AVA courtyard following the performance.

Lyric Fest's season also includes a concert of Cole Porter works, Anything Goes, on May 17, 2022 at the Moorestown Community Center and on May 18, 2022 at the Academy of Vocal Arts featuring Suzanne DuPlantis, Randall Scarlata, and Laura Ward; and the Brooklyn premiere of Daron Hagen's The Art of Song on June 3, 2022 at the Brooklyn Historical Society, featuring Meg Bragle, Michael Brofman, Steven Eddy, Gilda Lyons, Rebecca Myers, James Reese, Elisa Sutherland, and Laura Ward.

Tickets: $25

Link: https://lyricfest.org/tickets/