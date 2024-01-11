Lyric Fest Presents L-O-V-E, With Soprano Michelle Johnson And Baritone Kenneth Overton

The program features a dynamic pairing of soprano Michelle Johnson and baritone Kenneth Overton. Lyric Fest co-Artistic Director Laura Ward is at the piano.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Lyric Fest, Philadelphia's premiere art song series, continues its 2023-2024 season with L-O-V-E, an eclectic and sweeping love-themed program just in time to celebrate Valentine's day.

The program (see below) highlights seldom heard art songs of H. T. Burleigh, H. Leslie Adams, Undine Smith Moore, Adolphus Hailstork, Florence Price, William Grant Still, and transcriptions of Nina Simone, Duke Ellington, and Nat King Cole.

The program features a dynamic pairing of soprano Michelle Johnson and baritone Kenneth Overton. Lyric Fest co-Artistic Director Laura Ward is at the piano.

L-O-V-E will be presented on Tuesday, February 13 at 7:00 PM at The Moorestown Community House at 16 E. Main Street, Moorestown, New Jersey, and on Wednesday, February 14 at 7:00 PM at the Philadelphia Ethical Society, 1906 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia.

Tickets are available at Click Here for $30 plus a handling fee, or at the door for $35.




