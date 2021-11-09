Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Brings America's Top Psychic Medium Matt Fraser To Lineup At New Event Center/

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia announced Matt Fraser, America's Top Psychic Medium and star of the hit television series on E! Entertainment has been added to the show lineup at the new Live! Event Center. Fraser known for his astonishing accuracy, celebrity readings and vibrant personality will take the stage Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., EST where he will take guests on a spiritual journey with live audience readings.

Tickets are now available for purchase online for this amazing show. Tickets are $55 and $65 and can be purchased at Philadelphia.LiveCasinoHotel.com or at Meet Matt Fraser.

From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats as they take part in the most unique family reunion ever experienced!

His readings lead guests through a rollercoaster of emotions from laughing to crying, turning skeptics into believers with stunning details. His dynamic readings frequently include names, dates, and locations he couldn't possibly know, only adding to his long-established reputation.

His booked 'When Heaven Calls' published by Gallery Books a division of Simon & Schuster will be available for purchase and book signing.

The Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia is a new multi-use meeting, concert and event venue that will feature some of the nation's best touring acts, comedians, championship boxing and other show-stopping entertainment.