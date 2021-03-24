Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts Dance Department to Hold Virtual Young Choreographers in Concert

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts Dance Department will hold its annual Young Choreographers in Concert event virtually this year. The streamed show will take place March 26-28, 2021.

Young Choreographers in Concert is the culminating event, or final exam, for the Senior Dance Composition course. Each senior student creates original choreography that is cohesively based on a theme of their choosing. They then cast dancers from the freshman, sophomore and junior classes. This year's show features twenty-five senior choreographers and more than 80 dancers. This year's themes are wide-ranging, such as exploring gender norms and how they influence society, the effects of organ donation, tie-dye and color psychology, the mother/daughter bond and human fascination with different forms of entertainment, just to name a few.

Concert director, Amy Berry says, "YCC is an invaluable opportunity for students to find their creative selves and to see an artistic process through from conception to the stage. A physical and visual expression of the students' inner feeling and interests that is always an exciting and entertaining surprise to watch!"

Evening performances will take place on March 26 & 27 at 7 PM and matinee performances on March 27 & 28 at 2 PM. Tickets for the show are $6-$11 and can be purchased through Showtix4u.com/events/charterarts.

Charter Arts is located at 321 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem PA 18015. For more information, visit www.CharterArts.org.